Don't Throw Out Paper Bags, Start Using Them In Your Garden In These Ways Instead

Even with a beginner's guide to germinating and planting seeds, growing plants from the very start can be tricky, especially when you're not sure what to sew them in. Plastic seed pots create unnecessary waste and alternative biodegradable ones cost extra money, too. But those shopping bags you have lying around provide an environmentally friendly and cost-free solution. So how do you transform paper bags into effective seed starters?

The first, and most crucial, step is to check the makeup of the bag. In order to create pots which you can transfer directly into your garden, the bags need to be 100% paper, with no added wax or plastic that may fail to break down and end up harming the health of your soil. After checking your bags are pure paper, simply cut them into two wide strips and pop them into some water to soak. Once the strips are soaked through, they will be easily moldable and you can then wrap them around a circular object such as a glass jar or soup can, making sure to fold around the bottom of the jar to form the base of the seed pot. Then, leave to dry with a smaller jar inside to compress the bottom. When the paper has dried completely, you will be left with a perfectly formed, totally biodegradable seed pot. Simply fill with potting soil, plant your seeds, mist them lightly with water, and watch them grow! Once your seeds are ready to be planted out into your garden, make sure to loosen the bottom of the starter to allow the roots plenty of room to expand.