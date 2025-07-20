Don't Throw Out Paper Bags, Start Using Them In Your Garden In These Ways Instead
Do you ever return from the grocery store with a bunch of paper bags you simply don't know what to do with? Throwing them away feels like a waste, but you don't want them piling up indefinitely in your cupboards either. While there are plenty of great reusable grocery bags to buy, it's easy to forget them on a last-minute food run or end up with extra paper bags if you simply don't have enough reusable ones on hand.
Well, you may be surprised to hear that the humble grocery bag has tons of genius uses, and in your own garden no less! From helpful weed barriers and valuable compost fodder to homemade seed pots that allow your plants to start strong, these everyday items are full of hidden potential. And reusing them can help make your gardening experience easier, more effective, and more enjoyable all year long.
Start your plants off right with homemade seed pots
Even with a beginner's guide to germinating and planting seeds, growing plants from the very start can be tricky, especially when you're not sure what to sew them in. Plastic seed pots create unnecessary waste and alternative biodegradable ones cost extra money, too. But those shopping bags you have lying around provide an environmentally friendly and cost-free solution. So how do you transform paper bags into effective seed starters?
The first, and most crucial, step is to check the makeup of the bag. In order to create pots which you can transfer directly into your garden, the bags need to be 100% paper, with no added wax or plastic that may fail to break down and end up harming the health of your soil. After checking your bags are pure paper, simply cut them into two wide strips and pop them into some water to soak. Once the strips are soaked through, they will be easily moldable and you can then wrap them around a circular object such as a glass jar or soup can, making sure to fold around the bottom of the jar to form the base of the seed pot. Then, leave to dry with a smaller jar inside to compress the bottom. When the paper has dried completely, you will be left with a perfectly formed, totally biodegradable seed pot. Simply fill with potting soil, plant your seeds, mist them lightly with water, and watch them grow! Once your seeds are ready to be planted out into your garden, make sure to loosen the bottom of the starter to allow the roots plenty of room to expand.
Keep your plants healthy using paper bags
For many gardeners, safe and natural weed control can be an elusive task, but a simple paper bag can make a huge difference by creating an effective weed barrier. Simply wet the paper bags down and layer them around your plants. Then, top with mulch or soil and water thoroughly. It is important to note that the bags are biodegradable, meaning that they will break down over time, so you may need to repeat this process once or twice throughout the season to keep the weeds at bay.
Another alternative place for paper bags, particularly when you have large amounts to get through, is compost. Once again, it is crucial to check that the bags are 100% paper in order to maintain the health of your mix. If they are, then you are free to cut or shred them, then blend them into your compost for a nice boost. One thing to keep in mind is that paper can often be high in carbon, so you may need to balance your compost's levels with nitrogen-rich "green" items such as grass clippings, vegetable peels, and other suitable kitchen scraps.