13 Whimsical Cabinet Pulls That Will Make You Rethink Your Boring Hardware
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Upgrading your kitchen doesn't have to cost a fortune if you're willing to swap out standard builder-grade hardware for whimsical cabinet pulls. It's also way easier than painting kitchen cabinets – instead of endless prep and meticulous brushwork, you'll simply need 20 minutes and basic screwdriver skills. Whether you lean toward earthy tumbled glass, chunky iron, or charming cabinet pulls shaped like literal twigs, statement hardware can rescue flat-packed cabinetry and dated bathroom vanities by adding texture, color, and just the right amount of eccentricity.
Installing cabinet hardware is the easy part. Choosing between knobs and pulls is an entirely different matter. Most knobs are small and attach with a single central screw, making them a simple and forgiving choice for dresser drawers or lightweight doors. Pulls, on the other hand, are longer handles, sometimes anchored by two separate screws. Their size offers better leverage for heavier doors or drawers, along with providing a far more dramatic look. For instant character and charm in your kitchen, we've rounded up 13 of the most whimsical pulls to give your cabinets the glow-up they deserve. Ratings and prices are accurate at the time of publication.
Forged Mushrooms
Dark cottagecore is one 2026 trend that adds tons of character, but deep and moody hues don't necessarily work in every kitchen. If you still want to capture faerie and folklore vibes, consider installing a pair of Mushroom Cabinet Pulls from Etsy. Handmade by a blacksmith using steel and beeswax, each pull features two intertwined caps set against a 6-by-1.5-inch flat rectangular back that allows for installation with two simple screws. This product has 5-star ratings across the board, with customers describing it as beautiful, whimsical, and high-quality.
Handmade Hummingbirds
Whether you choose a polished or antique brass finish, the sculptural Hummingbird Cabinet Pulls from Etsy can bring the joy of birdwatching right inside your home. Regularly priced at about $24 each, you can also purchase sets of two, four, or six at a slight discount. Made of copper, their nearly 5-inch length makes these feathered beauties function like traditional two-hole pulls, but they actually mount using a single screw hidden under the breast. They've received dozens of five-star ratings from customers who called the beautiful statement handles sturdy and substantial.
Multicolored Tumbled Glass
While it can be challenging to make a room feel coastal but not kitschy, installing a few Tumbled Glass Cabinet Pulls from Etsy may do the trick. Sold individually for $20, the look is organic but restrained thanks to the maker mounting 1/2-inch thick pieces of hand-carved beach glass onto 4.5-inch rectangular nickel bases. No two pieces of beach glass are the same color, and the look of these cabinet pulls can vary dramatically based on the time of day and how much light your kitchen receives.
Wavy Dresser Hardware
BENGA STUDIO'S Wavy Dresser Hardware is an affordable Etsy bestseller that can put your cabinets on a funkier wavelength. Available in a variety of prismatic hues like prune and turquoise, the playful yet practical pulls boast strictly five-star ratings from dozens of delighted buyers. Sizes span from about a $14 XXS to a chunky $23 XXL. Even though the waves are flush with the surface, each handle is secured with just two screws at either end.
Brass Feather
If you're looking for whimsical cabinet pulls that are substantial enough to provide leverage for opening heavy pantry or other doors, Etsy's oversized Antique Brass Feather Pulls may be worth a look. While you can purchase them in a dainty 4-inch size, the 7.9- or 11-inch sizes are much more dramatic and could easily transform any cabinet door into a bohemian feature. Cast from zinc in an intricate feather shape, the pulls are sold in matching pairs from a seller based in Jaipur, India.
Floral Ceramic
Etsy isn't the only place where you can score unique cabinet pulls with plenty of charm. Over on Amazon, shoppers rave about the vintage-inspired, floral-patterned Mewutal Ceramic Cabinet Pulls. One person noted, "These are stunning and very expensive-looking. The price is a steal compared to other similar pulls." Among the most affordable picks on our list, these pulls are sold in a set of six. Be sure to select one of the double-hole options at checkout so you don't accidentally end up with a single-screw knob.
Butterfly Wings
Hardware or no hardware is the kitchen cabinet question, but if bare doors are bothering you, it may be time for a major metamorphosis. The Solid Brass Butterfly Wings from Etsy are eclectic and elegant at the same time. The soft brushed gold finish adds a flash of whimsy without looking twee, while the unusual single-screw mounting plate maintains a low-profile that helps the design literally spread its wings. You can snag a single left or right wing for just around $7, or mount a matching pair side-by-side on a pair of double doors to create a symmetrical silhouette for $14.
Colorful Bamboo
Tropical prints are the '80s decor trend that came back stronger than ever in 2026, and if your Pinterest board is nothing but pink flamingos and vintage rattan furniture, Amazon's ESreake Bamboo Pulls are, like, totally choice. Bamboo cabinet hardware is basically a cheat code for achieving a preppy Palm Beach aesthetic on a budget. Available in glossy green or subdued metal colors, the heavy zinc alloy pulls are available in several lengths, sold in sets of six for between $17 and $25.
Floral Branch
While you'll find plenty of minimalist designs from specialty hardware purveyor Oro Handles, the brand's Decorative Flower Shaped Cabinet Pulls are one dreamy exception. Cast in warm brass, the sculptural plum blossom branches look more like they came off the pages of an enchanted storybook than a kitchen catalog. Sold in sets of two for $29 (as well as in larger multi-packs), the pulls were designed with a concealed rear mount so there are no exposed screws interrupting the fairy-tale effect.
Rustic Clothespin
There's a fine line between whimsical and "What is that?!", but the Rustic Metal Clothespin Cabinet Handles from Etsy thread that (clothes)line extremely well. Handcrafted from wrought iron by a Ukrainian blacksmith, the lead time for these unique pulls can extend several weeks. At more than $60 per piece, it may not be practical to use them on every kitchen cabinet door. However, as one satisfied customer put it in their five-star review, the hyper-realistic design is perfect for a laundry room.
Kaleidoscope Glass
There's something almost otherworldly about the stained glass effect of the Wealrit European Drawer Pulls from Amazon. Sold in a set of two for just under $16, the arch-shaped cabinet pulls are made from a leaf-stamped zinc alloy metal in an antique bronze finish. One reviewer described the decorative green and gold glass center inlay as "like looking at the galaxy." Other customers describe them as an elegant, functional, and extremely sturdy addition that fits easily into pre-drilled cabinet holes.
Sparkly Crystal
Some of us breathed a sigh of relief when maximalism came back into fashion, but leaving behind the shimmering metallic finishes and soft neutrals isn't easy for everyone. These Crystal Drawer Pulls strike a happy medium that brings just enough disco ball energy to the pantry door party. Available in gunmetal or gold, the elongated pill-shaped handles have a clear, crushed inlay that's unapologetically glam but surprisingly budget-friendly. The sparkly pulls run around $9 to $11 depending on length, with matching knobs in assorted shapes if you want a consistent look between your cabinet doors and drawers.
Octopus Tentacle
If your idea of whimsy leans more steampunk than seashell, consider Etsy's Octopus Tentacle Cabinet Handles. Another hand-forged creation from Ukraine, each weathered iron piece measures just over five inches long. Surprisingly heavy and incredibly detailed, these handles are on the more expensive side (over $75 per handle). However, the maker has maintained a five-star overall rating through nearly 1,000 sales, which suggests that splurging on these custom cabinet handles is likely to make a splash.