No More Boring Kitchens: The Trending Design Style That Adds So Much Character
The kitchen is the heart of a home; it's the center where so many meals and mealtime memories begin. It only makes sense to want your kitchen to have an atmosphere that feels both welcoming and wonderful since you may spend a lot of time in it. While cottage-inspired or cottagecore kitchens offer a certain quaint, cozy vibe, a new trend takes that cottagey feeling and kicks it up a notch from drab and boring to moody and unique. Dark cottagecore combines the open, humble vibe of a cute cottage in the woods with an air of mystique, richer colors, personality, and even a bit of dark fantasy.
According to the Pinterest spring trend report, dark cottagecore is what's in bloom for kitchen decor. Searches for the term "dark cottagecore kitchen" on its site are up more than 900%. By comparison, the second and third highest decor-related terms for the kitchen this spring are for "village kitchen ideas" at 825%, and "grandma core kitchen," up 545%. What they have in common is a bit of comfort and a reflection of a simpler way of life. Dark cottagecore just sprinkles in a bit of mystique in numerous forms and a deeper color palette than the pastels and earthy tones of the aforementioned.
Incorporating dark cottagecore vibes into your kitchen
If you're looking to incorporate this style, start with your color palette. While regular cottagecore plays with light, natural hues such as blue, green, and even pink, dark cottagecore goes for the bolder shades found in nature. Hunter green, indigo, cobalt blue, and burgundy are all fair game for dark cottagecore. Get moody with wall or cabinet colors. Even wine-hued cabinets will work in a dark cottagecore kitchen. The wine tone adds a bit of a romantic vibe, too. If deep reds aren't your style, dark, stormy blue is also part of the vibe. Even black cabinets work in a dark cottagecore kitchen. As for fixtures, swap out industrial or stainless steel elements for vintage curves, wrought iron, and even worn copper.
From there, look at finishes and materials. As for fixtures, swap out industrial or stainless steel elements for vintage curves, wrought iron, and even worn copper. For a bigger renovation, open shelving or furniture-style cabinetry can add a cottage aesthetic. And when it comes to flooring, wood with deep stains and imperfections works well to add to the charm. It's the opposite of a more modern look that prizes clean lines, simple shapes, and less clutter.
Finally, consider the details of your decor and how they fit the gothic or dark academia vibe. Vintage apothecary bottles may take the place of canning jars on display in a dark cottagecore kitchen. The room may still have rustic kitchen roots, but with moody, dark colors thrown in. Think herbs hanging to dry, plus hand-thrown pottery on a few shelves, as well as a table made from reclaimed wood. The fun of dark cottagecore is that you can add elements as you find them while thrifting or visiting resale shops. A retro mixer fits in here, as do antique crocks, floral prints with a dark background, and anything with a somewhat Gothic or even a dark academia vibe.
Overall, dark cottagecore brings in all the charming elements of nature in traditional cottagecore by adding a witchy, moody aura. It thrives on discovery, personal affects, and a lived-in feel, so feel encouraged to make this style your own.