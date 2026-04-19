No More Boring Kitchens: The Trending Design Style That Adds So Much Character

If you're looking to incorporate this style, start with your color palette. While regular cottagecore plays with light, natural hues such as blue, green, and even pink, dark cottagecore goes for the bolder shades found in nature. Hunter green, indigo, cobalt blue, and burgundy are all fair game for dark cottagecore. Get moody with wall or cabinet colors. Even wine-hued cabinets will work in a dark cottagecore kitchen. The wine tone adds a bit of a romantic vibe, too. If deep reds aren't your style, dark, stormy blue is also part of the vibe. Even black cabinets work in a dark cottagecore kitchen. As for fixtures, swap out industrial or stainless steel elements for vintage curves, wrought iron, and even worn copper.

From there, look at finishes and materials. As for fixtures, swap out industrial or stainless steel elements for vintage curves, wrought iron, and even worn copper. For a bigger renovation, open shelving or furniture-style cabinetry can add a cottage aesthetic. And when it comes to flooring, wood with deep stains and imperfections works well to add to the charm. It's the opposite of a more modern look that prizes clean lines, simple shapes, and less clutter.

Finally, consider the details of your decor and how they fit the gothic or dark academia vibe. Vintage apothecary bottles may take the place of canning jars on display in a dark cottagecore kitchen. The room may still have rustic kitchen roots, but with moody, dark colors thrown in. Think herbs hanging to dry, plus hand-thrown pottery on a few shelves, as well as a table made from reclaimed wood. The fun of dark cottagecore is that you can add elements as you find them while thrifting or visiting resale shops. A retro mixer fits in here, as do antique crocks, floral prints with a dark background, and anything with a somewhat Gothic or even a dark academia vibe.

Overall, dark cottagecore brings in all the charming elements of nature in traditional cottagecore by adding a witchy, moody aura. It thrives on discovery, personal affects, and a lived-in feel, so feel encouraged to make this style your own.