Strange internet cleaning hacks are everywhere, suggesting supposedly nifty tricks that don't always work. Coming across so many old wives' tales can make advice like leaving Dawn dish soap in your bathtub overnight sound unfounded. However, there might be a good reason people are suggesting the common kitchen cleanser for tackling one of the grimiest spots in the bathroom. Lots of cleaning blogs recommend Dawn for tubs or shower walls that are marred with soap scum, claiming that a long soak will get rid of the grime without tough scrubbing.

While there are a few things you should avoid cleaning with Dawn dish soap, the bathtub isn't one of them. Liquid dish soap is formulated to deal with greasy plates and bowls, and the Dawn brand specifically has been touted for efficiently cleaning animals affected by oil spills. This is why the powerful dishwashing liquid is often noted as a great choice for bathroom soap scum. That ring of pesky gunk around your tub is made up of the body oils that are rinsed away when you bathe, combined with greasy residues from conditioner, shampoo, and body wash. The oily nature of soap scum makes it helpless against a bit of Dawn dishwashing liquid, and leaving it to sit overnight gives the detergent more time to treat the build-up. Plus, Dawn dish soap will help wash dirt down the drain, too, ensuring your tub is clean.