Why Leave Dawn Dish Soap In Your Bathtub Overnight?
Strange internet cleaning hacks are everywhere, suggesting supposedly nifty tricks that don't always work. Coming across so many old wives' tales can make advice like leaving Dawn dish soap in your bathtub overnight sound unfounded. However, there might be a good reason people are suggesting the common kitchen cleanser for tackling one of the grimiest spots in the bathroom. Lots of cleaning blogs recommend Dawn for tubs or shower walls that are marred with soap scum, claiming that a long soak will get rid of the grime without tough scrubbing.
While there are a few things you should avoid cleaning with Dawn dish soap, the bathtub isn't one of them. Liquid dish soap is formulated to deal with greasy plates and bowls, and the Dawn brand specifically has been touted for efficiently cleaning animals affected by oil spills. This is why the powerful dishwashing liquid is often noted as a great choice for bathroom soap scum. That ring of pesky gunk around your tub is made up of the body oils that are rinsed away when you bathe, combined with greasy residues from conditioner, shampoo, and body wash. The oily nature of soap scum makes it helpless against a bit of Dawn dishwashing liquid, and leaving it to sit overnight gives the detergent more time to treat the build-up. Plus, Dawn dish soap will help wash dirt down the drain, too, ensuring your tub is clean.
Cleaning your bathtub with Dawn dish soap
If there's a thick layer of soap scum stuck on the side of your tub, a long soak with Dawn will be the easiest option. Ashley Kidder, founder of Dashing Maids, tells The Spruce about the effectiveness of soaking dish soap in bathtubs. "This lazy method works wonders overnight," Kidder says, adding, "This loosens grime so you can wipe it clean with little effort."
To eliminate soap scum and get your bathtub clean, plug the drain and fill the basin with hot water. Add several squirts of the dishwashing liquid into the tub as the faucet is running. Check that the line of scum is completely covered by the hot, soapy water and wait. Leaving Dawn to treat your tub for several hours or overnight is best for very stubborn grime that is difficult to remove. For a less severe situation, allowing the dish detergent to set for 15 minutes to an hour should cleanse the tub.
When it's time, drain the water and quickly wipe out the bath with a sponge or rag. You shouldn't have to put much effort into scrubbing, and may even be able to skip this step if the dish soap sat all night long. Finally, rinse out the bathtub. Whether you have blue or green Dawn dish soap, this trick should make for a sparkling clean finish.
How dish soap is able to clean your bathtub and limitations
Since soap scum is mostly residue from soaps, cleaning it with another type of soap probably seems counterintuitive. However, dishwashing liquid is not a true soap. Many soaps are made with fats and lye, and other bath products like conditioner contain oils or residue that lead to scum. On the other hand, Dawn dishwashing detergent and similar products are made up of chemical surfactants and solvents designed to wash away oils and dirt. Rather than contributing to the problem like soap, the synthetic detergent will behave differently, helping to lift the scum.
For a quicker clean than the overnight soaking method, some suggest pouring the liquid detergent into the tub, scrubbing, and rinsing. Using a broom as a scrub brush will help you avoid having to bend over the tub. While dish soap is effective for dirt and soap scum in bathtubs, it won't be able to remove stains from hard water. These lines can sometimes look similar to soap scum, but are deposits caused by minerals like calcium in the water. Because of this, some suggest making a spray with the detergent and an acidic cleanser like vinegar. This combination should easily remove hard water stains while simultaneously cleaning the grime and dirt from your tub.