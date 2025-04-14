How To Easily Clean And Remove Hard Water Stains From Any Surface

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hard water stains will slowly but surely make themselves known. Your otherwise lovely showerhead starts spraying a few streams of water in random directions, like your eye. Soap scum encircles your tub and reddish stains mark the waterline of your toilet. Water doesn't flow as freely from your sink faucets or leaves a white residue in your tea kettle. Hard water residue and stains show up everywhere water touches, and while it's not generally corrosive, it can be messy. Plus, gradually, your plumbing could work less and less well.

If you leave hard water to evaporate, it leaves behind mineral deposits — usually calcium carbonate, but also other minerals that determine its color, from red and pink to whites to brown and black. These minerals – calcium and barium sulfate, magnesium and iron hydroxides, calcium and zinc phosphate – are sometimes collectively referred to as limescale, and they're a pain to clean. But they have an Achilles heel: acids, reacting with the mineral deposits, produce soluble salts that can be easily cleaned away.

For most surfaces, you probably want to use cleaners that will eliminate hard water stains without also hurting the finish on your kitchen and bathroom fixtures. The old standby is CLR (for calcium, lime, and rust remover), made from mild acids and Tripropylene glycol n-butyl ether. But not every surface lends itself to harsh abrasives. Sometimes, the most effective products might be things you already have on hand for other cleaning tasks, like white vinegar, baking soda, and perhaps borax and hydrogen peroxide. What you should use depends on the surface you're cleaning, since some acid types can be corrosive to certain materials.