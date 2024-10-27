Hard Water Stains Don't Stand A Chance Against One Little-Known Cleaning Hack

Hard water stains are the chalky residue left behind by water containing minerals like magnesium and calcium. These stains often appear as either soap scum or limescale. Both are unsightly and don't always come off during your weekly clean. Oftentimes they appear to be gone, only to pop back out once the just-cleaned surface is dry. You can find hard water stains anywhere that is regularly hit with hot, running water, including kitchen and bathroom faucets, sinks, bathtubs, shower curtains/doors, and dishwashers. There are even hard water stains in coffee pots.

Fortunately, these stains can be removed with an item you already have in your bathroom: toothpaste. There are many unexpected ways to use toothpaste in your home, and removing hard water from surfaces such as glass and metal is top on our list. The key is in the fluoride, which breaks down the magnesium and calcium deposits. After all, what is limescale but plaque for your sink? Toothpaste is also gentle enough that it won't scratch or harm surfaces while cleaning them.