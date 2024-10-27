Hard Water Stains Don't Stand A Chance Against One Little-Known Cleaning Hack
Hard water stains are the chalky residue left behind by water containing minerals like magnesium and calcium. These stains often appear as either soap scum or limescale. Both are unsightly and don't always come off during your weekly clean. Oftentimes they appear to be gone, only to pop back out once the just-cleaned surface is dry. You can find hard water stains anywhere that is regularly hit with hot, running water, including kitchen and bathroom faucets, sinks, bathtubs, shower curtains/doors, and dishwashers. There are even hard water stains in coffee pots.
Fortunately, these stains can be removed with an item you already have in your bathroom: toothpaste. There are many unexpected ways to use toothpaste in your home, and removing hard water from surfaces such as glass and metal is top on our list. The key is in the fluoride, which breaks down the magnesium and calcium deposits. After all, what is limescale but plaque for your sink? Toothpaste is also gentle enough that it won't scratch or harm surfaces while cleaning them.
How to remove hard water stains with toothpaste
To remove hard water stains, you need white fluoride toothpaste (not gel). Using a sponge, damp cloth, or old toothbrush, scrub the stain vigorously for about one minute. Let it sit for at least five minutes, then rinse with cold water (hot water is more likely to cause future hard water stains) and dry completely.
Toothpaste is highly effective for removing hard water stains from faucets, shower heads, glasses, and small problem areas on mirrors and showers. With all that said, it's not the most cost-effective — or time-effective — way to clean an entire bathtub, shower curtain, or shower door. If you are using the old toothbrush method, it would also require a lot of time and elbow grease. If you suffer from large scale lime scale, try white vinegar instead. Spray the surface with vinegar and let it sit for around 10 minutes. You want to keep the area wet, so spray again at the five-minute mark. Next, scrub the area with a sponge then rinse and dry as noted above.