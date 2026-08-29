Blue Vs. Green Dawn Dish Soap: What's The Difference?
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Nothing will make your heart sink after a delicious dinner quite like a pile of dirty dishes. But the clean-up process is inevitable, so you'll have to put on your plastic gloves and get to it. When it comes time for the heavy lifting, you're probably not mulling over the ingredients in dishwasher detergent, the fragrance, the packaging — you just want something that gets the job done (and done quickly). However, if you're handwashing with Dawn, a customer-favorite brand praised for its dedication to wildlife care, there is a difference between its blue and green soap options.
Upon the brand's debut over 50 years ago, the color blue was integral to its marketing scheme as a way to differentiate itself from the other cleaners on shelves and emphasize cleanliness. Nowadays, Dawn's blue products are touted as remedies that "remove 99% of grease and food residue," tackle the less conventional clean-ups, and can be used in surprising ways . (Looking at you, external car surfaces.) Its green-colored liquid has similar accolades, like getting rid of grease three times faster than its counterparts and being a versatile household cleaner. However, one underlying factor separates the shades.
What you need to know about blue vs. green Dawn dish soap
Dawn is considered one of the best dish soaps available, according to a variety of outlets, and its blue formula tends to receive the most attention. Dawn Platinum EZ-Squeeze Dish Soap, in particular, is a darker-hued liquid favored for its grease-fighting capabilities, thanks to its increase in surfactants. It can be used when cleaning dishes (of course), countertop space around the kitchen, laundry stains, a car's exterior (yes, really), and a gas grill's outer shroud, all while helping you get more done with less product and water. Its counterpart, Dawn Dishwashing Liquid, comes in a lighter blue and is equally as beneficial when scrubbing dishes, but it's particularly handy when spot cleaning laundry. The downside, despite its capabilities, is that includes synthetic dyes.
Dawn Ultra, known for its green liquid and apple blossom scent, differs from its peers in that it is tough enough to cut through grease, but it can also function as hand soap, whereas others cannot. It does have its quirkier uses, such as cleaning laundry stains, outdoor furniture, and dirty tools, but it isn't necessarily conducive to cleaning cars or grills like the blue liquids. Regardless of color, one thing reigns true for all of Dawn's products: They're strong yet gentle enough to be used to help wildlife that has been affected by oil spills.