Blue Vs. Green Dawn Dish Soap: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing will make your heart sink after a delicious dinner quite like a pile of dirty dishes. But the clean-up process is inevitable, so you'll have to put on your plastic gloves and get to it. When it comes time for the heavy lifting, you're probably not mulling over the ingredients in dishwasher detergent, the fragrance, the packaging — you just want something that gets the job done (and done quickly). However, if you're handwashing with Dawn, a customer-favorite brand praised for its dedication to wildlife care, there is a difference between its blue and green soap options.

Upon the brand's debut over 50 years ago, the color blue was integral to its marketing scheme as a way to differentiate itself from the other cleaners on shelves and emphasize cleanliness. Nowadays, Dawn's blue products are touted as remedies that "remove 99% of grease and food residue," tackle the less conventional clean-ups, and can be used in surprising ways . (Looking at you, external car surfaces.) Its green-colored liquid has similar accolades, like getting rid of grease three times faster than its counterparts and being a versatile household cleaner. However, one underlying factor separates the shades.