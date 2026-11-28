Cabinet handles serve two important purposes. They open your cabinets, of course, but they can also enhance your cabinet's appearance. If the outdated hardware styles on your cabinets just aren't cutting it, or you need something quick and convenient to replace a broken handle, you can upgrade your cabinet with a PVC pipe. When screwed in place, the PVC pipe is easy to grab and pull to open the cabinet or drawer. Pull handles are overall more ergonomic than knobs, and making your own allows you to customize them to fit the size and style of your cabinets. Plus, one PVC pipe should be enough to make several handles, making this a more economical option. One basic PVC pipe typically goes for about $5 or more, while store-bought handles start around $2 to $4 each and can cost much more for fancier designs or materials. For a basic handle, all you need is a PVC pipe, something to cut it with, a drill, and screws.

PVC pipes on their own have a rather industrial look to them, which can be highlighted by painting them metallic silver. You can also use mounting clips, a heat gun, end caps, or fittings to change the shape of the pipe. Altering the shape can give the handle a more elegant appearance. There are a variety of ways to improve on the basic design, so don't despair if you only have the basic supplies. Get creative with what you do have to make something totally unique to you!