Forget Knobs: Upgrade Cabinet Handles On A Budget With PVC Pipes
Cabinet handles serve two important purposes. They open your cabinets, of course, but they can also enhance your cabinet's appearance. If the outdated hardware styles on your cabinets just aren't cutting it, or you need something quick and convenient to replace a broken handle, you can upgrade your cabinet with a PVC pipe. When screwed in place, the PVC pipe is easy to grab and pull to open the cabinet or drawer. Pull handles are overall more ergonomic than knobs, and making your own allows you to customize them to fit the size and style of your cabinets. Plus, one PVC pipe should be enough to make several handles, making this a more economical option. One basic PVC pipe typically goes for about $5 or more, while store-bought handles start around $2 to $4 each and can cost much more for fancier designs or materials. For a basic handle, all you need is a PVC pipe, something to cut it with, a drill, and screws.
PVC pipes on their own have a rather industrial look to them, which can be highlighted by painting them metallic silver. You can also use mounting clips, a heat gun, end caps, or fittings to change the shape of the pipe. Altering the shape can give the handle a more elegant appearance. There are a variety of ways to improve on the basic design, so don't despair if you only have the basic supplies. Get creative with what you do have to make something totally unique to you!
Crafting your DIY PVC pipe cabinet handles
First, you'll need to measure the cabinet to determine how long your handle should be. If you're replacing an existing handle and like the placement and sizing, you can use that as a guide for your new one. When adding handles to cabinets and drawers that didn't have them previously, or if the placement and sizing of the old ones doesn't work for you, you'll need to measure and plan more carefully. Installing cabinet hardware can be a bit of a calculated task, but the general idea is to place drawer handles towards the center and cabinet handles along the opening edge. Longer handles tend to have a sleeker, more modern look, but if you're at a loss start at one-third the height of the cabinet and adjust to suit your preferences.
Once you know how long your handle needs to be, measure and cut your PVC pipe into sections of that length, one for each cabinet and drawer. If you have extra pipe, you may want to cut a few extras, just in case. Keep in mind, if you'll be modifying or adding anything to the ends, that may impact the total length of the handle. Measure and mark the spots where you'll be drilling on both the pipe and the cabinet, and consider drilling pilot holes to make the process smoother. Use screws to attach the PVC pipe to the cabinet, then test opening your cabinet with it.
Customizing your new cabinet handles
If plain PVC pipes don't fit your aesthetic, you can alter their appearance before or after installing them. Painting your cabinet hardware adds warmth and instantly elevates the look. It's easier to paint them before you install, but you can remove them later or paint them while they're on the cabinet if you're careful. Sand the handle lightly so the paint can adhere to the surface more easily. You could also use contact paper or adhesive wallpaper to decorate the PVC pipe handles. To add extra detailing, you could paint or etch designs into the surface, or mold shapes out of clay and glue them onto it.
Sealing the ends of the pipe will also make it look a little less like a pipe, but how you cover the ends is up to you. One option is to use a heat gun to make the ends malleable, then press the ends flat and even pull them down slightly to give your PVC pipe a more classic pull handle shape. This is trickier than the other methods, but if you have enough spare PVC pipes to practice the result can be stunning. Using end caps or something like clay to cover the ends is the simplest option, but you could get creative with finials or items like pool balls for a more unique look. Adding elbow fittings to the end covers the hollow center, but it may be harder to attach to the cabinet itself.