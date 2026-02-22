Hardware Styles That Instantly Date Your Home

If you find some joy or amusement in being baffled, trying to get a handle on outdated home hardware is a great way to start living your best life. After only a few moments, you'll be convinced that even the most thoughtful designers have ventured into "two designers, three opinions" territory. Matte black, chrome, and crystal are all dated, you'll learn, but weirdly enough, their replacements aren't all that different from them. Yet, it makes sense when you look closer and discover that it all hinges on authenticity.

The common and somewhat superficial analogy comparing hardware to jewelry contains useful information about how to keep loving a look that's considered dated. The distinction is this: Jewelry is timeless, but costume jewelry is anything but. If you sincerely love the way your glass or crystal doorknobs can add dimension and personality with refracted light, no one will begrudge your refusal to let them go. But if you love your knobs because they match the faucet handles on your mirrored hot tub, that's a whole different kettle of chips.

What makes a design element "outdated" is our ability to recognize it and associate it with some other trend that happened at some other time. You might look at oil-rubbed bronze hardware and honey oak cabinets and fear that your time machine has stalled before getting all the way back to Don Draper's apartment. But both of those things are making a comeback, transforming from dated elements into classic staples by embracing their natural character.