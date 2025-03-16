The Kitchen Design Choice That Might Be Making Your Space Look Stuck In The Past

Choosing hardware for your kitchen cabinets is a great way to bring in some personality and visual interest. While kitchen cabinet hardware serves the practical purpose of helping to open and protect your cabinet doors, it's also a decorative statement that sets the tone for your kitchen. Choosing the right hardware finish and style goes a long way towards elevating your kitchen aesthetic.

There are hardware finishes all across the map, from classic metal finishes to bold pops of color, depending on your aesthetic preference. But there is one finish that has been near the top of the list for years but has recently sparked a great debate about its relevance in today's interiors: matte black. So is matte black still in or is it trending out of popularity? As an interior designer, I am here to tell you that the not-so-straightforward answer to both questions is yes.

For modern and contemporary design styles, matte black is still going strong as a relevant option for cabinet hardware, though some people are softening the look by mixing in other metals. For more traditional or vintage-inspired interior aesthetics that are trending hard right now, the matte black look can be too harsh and out of place for a space trying to achieve a patinaed look. So let's dive into when matte black still works, and when to opt for an alternative cabinet hardware material to best achieve the aesthetic you are going for.