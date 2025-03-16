The Kitchen Design Choice That Might Be Making Your Space Look Stuck In The Past
Choosing hardware for your kitchen cabinets is a great way to bring in some personality and visual interest. While kitchen cabinet hardware serves the practical purpose of helping to open and protect your cabinet doors, it's also a decorative statement that sets the tone for your kitchen. Choosing the right hardware finish and style goes a long way towards elevating your kitchen aesthetic.
There are hardware finishes all across the map, from classic metal finishes to bold pops of color, depending on your aesthetic preference. But there is one finish that has been near the top of the list for years but has recently sparked a great debate about its relevance in today's interiors: matte black. So is matte black still in or is it trending out of popularity? As an interior designer, I am here to tell you that the not-so-straightforward answer to both questions is yes.
For modern and contemporary design styles, matte black is still going strong as a relevant option for cabinet hardware, though some people are softening the look by mixing in other metals. For more traditional or vintage-inspired interior aesthetics that are trending hard right now, the matte black look can be too harsh and out of place for a space trying to achieve a patinaed look. So let's dive into when matte black still works, and when to opt for an alternative cabinet hardware material to best achieve the aesthetic you are going for.
Softer aesthetics alongside traditional or vintage-inspired roots make matte black kitchen hardware look too new and severe
To get a better idea of matte black's full story, first consider the trending decor aesthetics that have reached widespread popularity recently. Topping that list is the new or modern traditional style, which takes a beautifully updated spin on designs with an old-school sensibility. Other similar looks include vintage farmhouse, cottagecore, and the Nancy Meyers coastal grandmother vibe. What these popular interior styles have in common is a softer, time-tested vibe that feels like it's been there for ages.
Therefore, thanks to their traditional, historical, and vintage roots, designers and homeowners choose to bolster the authenticity of their old-school aesthetic with mellower metal finishes made from materials that come from the earth and have been around a long time, such as brass, bronze, nickel, and copper. Some are even choosing unsealed, antiqued finishes that develop a natural patina as they age for a timeless, heritage feeling. What typically tends to feel out of place in these lived-in aesthetics is modern matte black, which can seem stark, harsh, and too new in contrast.
This isn't to say that matte black can't work in a modern traditional or vintage-inspired space. Mixing metals between your cabinet hardware, plumbing fixtures, and lighting can help introduce some matte black while still softening the overall aesthetic. Similarly, it's essential that the space have other black metal accents in the space, such as black windows, to tie the look together. Finally, look for black hardware that has a thinner, less modern silhouette so it feels less heavy, contemporary, and harsh.
Matte black kitchen hardware still looks right at home in more modern design aesthetics
Before you go tearing out all of your matte black kitchen hardware, I'm here to assure you that this beloved kitchen hardware finish isn't entirely going out of style. While aesthetics with a traditional, vintage flair are not always the best fit with matte black hardware, there are still plenty of design styles where it still looks right at home. More contemporary, modern design styles with clean lines still look great with matte black finishes, such as mid-century modern, modern or industrial farmhouse, eclectic, Scandinavian, and minimalist styles.
If you love a contemporary matte black look (and the wonderful contrast it brings) but want to round the harsh edges, so to speak, try mixing other softer metal finishes in with the black, whether that be in accent hardware for a special location, plumbing, or light fixtures. This diversifies the metal finishes for a more eclectic, curated look that still feels cohesive with any other matte black elements in the space. In addition, ensuring there are pops of black throughout your home will blend the cabinet hardware into the rest of your aesthetic seamlessly and solidify pops of black as a strong contrast component of your overall look.
So if you are choosing which finish to incorporate into your kitchen, consider passing on matte black if you are looking for a traditional or vintage-inspired look, opting for softer aged finishes instead. If you have a contemporary or modern aesthetic, rest assured knowing matte black will remain a relevant and attractive option for cabinet hardware.