Got a laundry room that you would describe as a nightmare? Maybe your laundry baskets are trip hazards, cluttering up the floor and overflowing with dirty laundry. Maybe there's limited storage space and all your detergents, stain removers, and other laundry must-haves are sitting on an unattractive wire shelf. If that's the case, let the 24-hour laundry transformation by delancey.diy be your inspiration.

Over the course of a single day, the Instagrammer turned her dysfunctional, cramped, and cluttered laundry room into a super-organized and functional space, using leftover and creatively upcycled materials — like stair balusters. While she says she wasn't aiming to improve the aesthetics of the space, the end result is a laundry room so pretty, it makes doing laundry actually enjoyable.

You can copy some or all of the DIY project in your own laundry area, depending on your needs. To do the video creator's full makeover, you'll need several stair balusters, a wall-mounted cabinet, shelving, a saw, a drill, mounting hardware, and some contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper. Hanging the laundry baskets using the stair balusters as support only works if you have an alcove or nook somewhere in your laundry area. If that's not the case, you may need another solution for keeping laundry organized and off of the floor.