She Gave Her Dysfunctional Laundry Room A Stunning Transformation In Just 24 Hours
Got a laundry room that you would describe as a nightmare? Maybe your laundry baskets are trip hazards, cluttering up the floor and overflowing with dirty laundry. Maybe there's limited storage space and all your detergents, stain removers, and other laundry must-haves are sitting on an unattractive wire shelf. If that's the case, let the 24-hour laundry transformation by delancey.diy be your inspiration.
Over the course of a single day, the Instagrammer turned her dysfunctional, cramped, and cluttered laundry room into a super-organized and functional space, using leftover and creatively upcycled materials — like stair balusters. While she says she wasn't aiming to improve the aesthetics of the space, the end result is a laundry room so pretty, it makes doing laundry actually enjoyable.
You can copy some or all of the DIY project in your own laundry area, depending on your needs. To do the video creator's full makeover, you'll need several stair balusters, a wall-mounted cabinet, shelving, a saw, a drill, mounting hardware, and some contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper. Hanging the laundry baskets using the stair balusters as support only works if you have an alcove or nook somewhere in your laundry area. If that's not the case, you may need another solution for keeping laundry organized and off of the floor.
Creating vertical storage in a laundry room
The 1980s-style laundry room in delancey.diy's home had a lot of things wrong — like nowhere to put laundry hampers or baskets and no space to hang clothing without it dragging on the dryer and washing machines, instead only containing a single plastic-coated wire shelf. To get those baskets off of the floor, she cut stair balusters to fit the depth of a cubby on the opposite side of the washing machine. She mounted the balusters to each side of the cubby, creating rails to rest the basket's handles on. With a simple pull, the baskets easily slide out when it's time to do laundry.
To create this system in your own space, cut stair balusters to match the depth of a cubby or alcove in your laundry area. Mount the balusters to the cubby's walls, allowing enough space between them for the height of each basket. If you don't have an alcove, or it's too narrow or too wide, you can upcycle wood pallets into a laundry basket organizer that's similar to the stair baluster hack in the video.
Building functional, hidden laundry room storage
Look, wire shelving has its place — ideally out of sight. But a single wire shelf as almost the sole storage spot in a busy laundry room and on full display? Talk about a practically useless eyesore. To maximize her storage space and add functionality to the laundry room, delancey.diy swapped the wire shelf for a wall cabinet with doors.
Admittedly, installing the cabinet wasn't easy — she had to make sure to get the height right so that the top-loading washing machine would fully open (another reason you may regret buying a top-loader). She also had to ensure that the cabinet's doors would swing open without hitting the overhead lamp. Once the appropriate cabinet was in place, she had space on either side for additional shelving and a rod, from which she could hang shirts and dresses, without having them drape over the dryer. She also set a shelf just above the washer and dryer, running along the width of the back wall — again using stair balusters as shelf supports.
All in all, the project was quick and demonstrates that you don't need to buy a lot of stuff to turn a disorganized space into a practical, usable one. Most of the materials she used were leftover from other projects or upcycled. If you've got a laundry room that makes you dread laundry day, finding a way to corral the dirty clothes and organize your supplies will make the process much more enjoyable.