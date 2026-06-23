Exciting IKEA Finds That Keep Laundry Clutter Organized And Off The Floor
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What happens to your clothes at the end of the day? Do they get placed neatly somewhere, such as a laundry bin or closet? Or do they end up piled up on the floor of your bathroom or laundry room? There are a number of reasons why leaving dirty or worn-once-could-be-worn-again laundry on the floor isn't the best idea. For one thing, it's a trip hazard. For another, it just doesn't look great.
Fortunately, creating a system that gets your laundry organized and off of the floor isn't difficult. Whether you've got room to spare or are in a tiny space, IKEA has plenty of options for you. Some IKEA products are purpose-built for laundry sorting, while others have a different initial use, such as sorting toys, recycling, or even baking sheets. If you're ready to say goodbye to laundry messes, check out some of these IKEA solutions for keeping your towels off the floor, along with bed linens and clothing.
KALLAX shelving
The KALLAX shelving unit has been around at IKEA for decades, in one form or the other. A popular pick for storing vinyl records or books, the KALLAX can also be a way to keep laundry clutter organized. A smaller, four-cubby unit, paired with the DRÖNA fabric boxes, can be an ideal way to sort kids' laundry. Choose different color boxes for each child. If you've got a lot of laundry to sort, go for the bigger KALLAX, with eight cubbies, and leave the middle dividing shelf out in some sections, so you can place a taller bin in each one.
HÅLLBAR bins and frame
IKEA has plenty of options for sorting your recycling and garbage, and many of those options also work well for sorting laundry, especially in smaller spaces. The HÅLLBAR series features 5- or 6-gallon bins that fit into a pull-out tray, which you can tuck into a drawer and push out of sight. If you don't have a drawer in your bathroom or laundry area, stack smaller bins on top of larger ones to create a tiered laundry zone. When it's time to do laundry, grab the bin by the handle and carry it over to the washing machine.
VILTO towel stand
The VILTO towel stand is meant to keep towels off of the floor and counters in the bathroom. While there are complaints that the bars on the stand may be too close to allow bath towels to dry thoroughly between uses, you can bypass that problem entirely. Instead of towels, use the stand as a holding area for those clothes you've worn but aren't quite ready to throw into the wash yet. Drape jeans or trousers that have another wear or two in them over a rung, for example.
SORTERA bins
The SORTERA bins are another example of an IKEA product made for sorting trash and recycling but that also works well for sorting laundry. A hinged lid makes it easy to access the interior of the bin while also keeping your dirty laundry out of sight. The bins are available in 10- and 16-gallon sizes. Use the larger size bins to sort sheets, blankets, and towels and the smaller bins for everyday clothing. So you know what goes where, you can add labels, like the Laundry Room Vinyl Label organizing stickers, to the front of the bins.
GÅRDSBUTIK bins
IKEA's GÅRDSBUTIK bins are perfect for making kitchen trash can eyesores disappear, but it turns out the wall-mounted bins are useful for more than sorting your rubbish. The 6-gallon bins have a small footprint, measuring just under 8 inches in depth and just over 14 inches across, making them a good pick for small spaces. Attach one or more to the wall in a small bathroom. Or, if cloth piles in the bedroom are a problem for you, attach a bin to the interior of a closet door.
TROFAST shelves and boxes
Got kids? Maybe you got them the TROFAST system to store their toys. The good news is that you won't have to rehome the TROFAST once your kids have outgrown the toys phase. The shelving units, with their slide-out bins, can have a second life as a laundry sorting station. The storage boxes that are part of the TROFAST system come in a range of colors. Choose a different one for each family member, so there's never any confusion about whose laundry goes where. The system can also be a helpful way to get your kids used to sorting their own laundry.
BOAXEL system
The BOAXEL system is an open storage option designed for use in humid areas, like your laundry room or bathroom. Designed to be custom-built, you can create a laundry solution using BOAXEL components that works for your space and household size. For example, build a shelving unit with built-in drying racks and baskets to stash dirty laundry, plus closet rods to hang shirts that need ironing. Add a few shelves so there's a place to keep detergent and other laundry day necessities. The shelving attaches to the wall, making use of vertical space.
NYSJÖN laundry cabinet
Got a narrow space? The NYSJÖN laundry cabinet can come in handy, with its slim (15.75 inch wide) profile. The cabinet has two shelves on the inside and comes with two baskets, allowing you to sort laundry by type. When it's time to put your laundry inside, you don't have to open the cabinet's door, just push your clothes or linens in through one of the round openings. One drawback of the cabinet is the laundry baskets aren't sold separately, and some reviewers noted that theirs looked a little worse for wear after a few years of use.