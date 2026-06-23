Exciting IKEA Finds That Keep Laundry Clutter Organized And Off The Floor

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What happens to your clothes at the end of the day? Do they get placed neatly somewhere, such as a laundry bin or closet? Or do they end up piled up on the floor of your bathroom or laundry room? There are a number of reasons why leaving dirty or worn-once-could-be-worn-again laundry on the floor isn't the best idea. For one thing, it's a trip hazard. For another, it just doesn't look great.

Fortunately, creating a system that gets your laundry organized and off of the floor isn't difficult. Whether you've got room to spare or are in a tiny space, IKEA has plenty of options for you. Some IKEA products are purpose-built for laundry sorting, while others have a different initial use, such as sorting toys, recycling, or even baking sheets. If you're ready to say goodbye to laundry messes, check out some of these IKEA solutions for keeping your towels off the floor, along with bed linens and clothing.