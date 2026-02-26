The Clever Way To Use An IKEA KALLAX To Keep Laundry Clutter Organized

Before purchasing a unit, consider how you'd like to use the cubbies to bring organization to the chore. For example, if you have a small household, the four-cubby unit might work perfectly. You can assign each insert a different purpose — perhaps one for lights, another for darks, the third for heavily-soiled clothes, and the last one for towels. Another idea is to have a labeled basket for garments that require a gentle cycle and ironing. Then, on laundry day, simply remove the containers one at a time.

If four cubbies won't be enough, pick up one of the larger units. This 43⅞-inch by 57⅝-inch KALLAX shelf has 12 openings, which would be helpful for larger families or if you'd simply like to expand the categories. Add a couple of KALLAX door inserts, and you can use them to store laundry essentials like detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets, and more. Select a pretty basket to hold the iron and steamer. And if you're teaching your kids to do their own laundry, give each child their own section so they can also sort and grab their clothes.

Set up your laundry organizer near your washer and dryer or wherever is most convenient for you. Even if you have to place it in a main room of the house, no one will know what's inside unless you decide to proudly show off your system. Keep a few pieces of home decor on the top surface to help it blend more. Or, leave a handful of cubbies open to display plants and flowers. As both a functional and decorative piece, it could even help brighten up a basement laundry room.