This Renter-Friendly IKEA Solution Makes Kitchen Trash Can Eyesores Disappear

Renting often feels like a battle against time and space thanks to piles of junk mail, tons of takeout containers, reusable grocery bags you swear you'll remember to use, and of course, trash cans that take up way more floor space than you have to spare. When your entire place is the size of a shoebox, do you tuck the smallest one you can find into a corner, accepting that it will always be within sight (and smell) no matter how often you empty it? Or do you buy the biggest one you can find, praying it's sturdy enough to hold guests who can't find anywhere else to sit? Some renters ditch the trash can altogether, opting to recycle absolutely everything in the house. Others hide trash cans inside cabinets, behind curtains, or inside DIY enclosures. Many of these solutions are impractical, especially when they require permanent changes that renters must later undo.

Enter IKEA's GÅRDSBUTIK, a slim, wall-mounted waste bin that practically disappears. Retailing for just $40, the six-gallon trash can is an affordable upgrade from clunky freestanding ones. Made from grooved greige polypropylene, it has a modern look that works in kitchens, entryways, or anywhere else you're tired of seeing trash. Hundreds of IKEA customers have given the GÅRDSBUTIK a five-star rating, describing it as a practical, high-quality product that "checks all the boxes." What sets it apart from standard trash cans is its slim, wall-mounted design. A built-in handle makes emptying the bin practically effortless, while the mounting bracket doubles as a tiny shelf for keys or other small items.