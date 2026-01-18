This Renter-Friendly IKEA Solution Makes Kitchen Trash Can Eyesores Disappear
Renting often feels like a battle against time and space thanks to piles of junk mail, tons of takeout containers, reusable grocery bags you swear you'll remember to use, and of course, trash cans that take up way more floor space than you have to spare. When your entire place is the size of a shoebox, do you tuck the smallest one you can find into a corner, accepting that it will always be within sight (and smell) no matter how often you empty it? Or do you buy the biggest one you can find, praying it's sturdy enough to hold guests who can't find anywhere else to sit? Some renters ditch the trash can altogether, opting to recycle absolutely everything in the house. Others hide trash cans inside cabinets, behind curtains, or inside DIY enclosures. Many of these solutions are impractical, especially when they require permanent changes that renters must later undo.
Enter IKEA's GÅRDSBUTIK, a slim, wall-mounted waste bin that practically disappears. Retailing for just $40, the six-gallon trash can is an affordable upgrade from clunky freestanding ones. Made from grooved greige polypropylene, it has a modern look that works in kitchens, entryways, or anywhere else you're tired of seeing trash. Hundreds of IKEA customers have given the GÅRDSBUTIK a five-star rating, describing it as a practical, high-quality product that "checks all the boxes." What sets it apart from standard trash cans is its slim, wall-mounted design. A built-in handle makes emptying the bin practically effortless, while the mounting bracket doubles as a tiny shelf for keys or other small items.
IKEA's GÅRDSBUTIK can hide your trash can
If you never expected an IKEA trash can to be the roommate of your dreams, we get it. But the GÅRDSBUTIK won't constantly get in your way or violate your lease. Mounting screws are included with the bin itself. But TikToker creator @all_things_hari found that a couple of IKEA's TIPPVAGN Self-Adhesive Hooks work just as well, assuring one skeptical commenter, "Those sticky hooks aren't going anywhere. I can't believe how strong they are." While you'll still need to carefully mark and mount the bracket to ensure it's level and held firmly in place, swapping screws for sticky hooks is ideal if you're renting and can't drill into walls or damage cupboards without risking your security deposit.
Compare that to other common hidden trash setups. Pull-out trash can systems, like the top-rated Simplehuman Under Counter Kitchen Trash Can Frame from Home Depot, are sturdy and functional, but they can cost twice as much as the GÅRDSBUTIK bin itself and require drilling into cabinets or walls, which is often a lease violation. Hanging a curtain rod to hide a bin is certainly cheaper and technically temporary, but it can be annoying to open when your hands are full of sticky trash or food scraps. Even solutions like hiding a trash can inside a lidded wicker basket still take up precious floor space, not to mention what a hassle it is to clean wicker baskets if soda, sauces, or other sticky stuff drips inside.
Simple customization hacks for your trash can
The GÅRDSBUTIK bin comes in a neutral tone designed to disappear, but it won't necessarily fit every apartment's aesthetic. If you've already looked at the cutest trash cans on Amazon and are still worried that their style impact isn't worth the floor space, don't write off this wall-mounted IKEA solution just yet. Customization is possible, provided you use materials designed for plastic surfaces.
Since this trash can is made of polypropylene, you'll need to thoroughly wipe off all grease and grime before using coatings that are designed to bond to smooth plastics. Krylon Fusion All-In-One Spray Paint from Amazon comes in several colors and is a popular choice with reviewers who say it adheres to plastic without complicated primer steps. If the idea of aerosol paint fumes stinking up your small rental isn't appealing, you can also wrap your trash can with peel-and-stick contact paper or wallpaper. You'll need plenty of patience to work your way around the grooves on the GÅRDSBUTIK (which is approximately 18 x 14 x 7 inches), but with a sharp blade and careful application, you can turn it into something that feels completely customized.
Keep in mind that customization may affect how the bin fits into the mounting bracket or how easily it cleans. Plus, the effort required can quickly multiply if the GÅRDSBUTIK's small size isn't big enough to keep up with your household's waste. You may need to install multiple bins, which can clutter rather than create space, unless you plan your mounting spot and customization approach very carefully.