Not Baskets Nor Shelves: IKEA's Solution For Keeping Towels Off The Floor

If you're set on this small bathroom storage idea, start by gathering what you need to assemble the ladder: eight large screws, four small screws, two clamps, and two brackets, which are included in your purchase. Begin by lining up the racks appropriately, starting with the two that have the holes for the nails closer together. Line the legs of the ladder up on the floor, and fasten the appropriate racks to the piece. You'll secure the clamps to the wall and the brackets within the clamps so that the piece is propped up and secured before you place anything on it. Instructions are available on the IKEA website, should you need a little extra assistance.

Now that your ladder is built, you're one step closer to a satisfying, organized bathroom. Keep a few things in mind as you look for storage and ways to spice up the aesthetics. Given the reviews, it might be best to utilize this system for dry towels, and you can hang the wet ones elsewhere after your shower. Although there isn't a weight capacity for the ladder on the IKEA site, you can also hang Velcro baskets with accessories like sponges and face cloths onto the ladder, or even mesh bags to hang toilet paper, as long as the weight doesn't overwhelm the piece. Keep the bathroom's color scheme in mind when adding towels, and place the ladder in an area that isn't subject to much moisture and allows for easy navigation.