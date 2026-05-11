Not Baskets Nor Shelves: IKEA's Solution For Keeping Towels Off The Floor
Think about it: Bathrooms are typically the smallest rooms of the house, but they're usually filled with the most difficulties. From excess moisture and improper ventilation to restricted floor space and small countertops, the W.C. certainly has its challenges — especially when towel storage comes into play. While you don't want to take up more room than necessary in the linen closet, and you might not have a spot on the floor for a hamper or basket, there is a savvy space-saving towel storage idea that's garnering plenty of interest from IKEA shoppers.
Meet the VILTO towel stand, a black birch space-saver that clocks in at 22 ½ inches wide and 59 inches high and includes four towel racks. Praised for its quality and use of vertical space, VILTO earned an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars from customers. However, there are a few downfalls, according to those who added it to their shopping carts: the price ($69.99) and the bottom racks. Some customers claim they sit too close to the floor. Others say all of the racks are too close together to allow their linens to air dry properly, so keep these tidbits in mind before grabbing your accessories.
How to assemble and customize the IKEA VILTO towel stand
If you're set on this small bathroom storage idea, start by gathering what you need to assemble the ladder: eight large screws, four small screws, two clamps, and two brackets, which are included in your purchase. Begin by lining up the racks appropriately, starting with the two that have the holes for the nails closer together. Line the legs of the ladder up on the floor, and fasten the appropriate racks to the piece. You'll secure the clamps to the wall and the brackets within the clamps so that the piece is propped up and secured before you place anything on it. Instructions are available on the IKEA website, should you need a little extra assistance.
Now that your ladder is built, you're one step closer to a satisfying, organized bathroom. Keep a few things in mind as you look for storage and ways to spice up the aesthetics. Given the reviews, it might be best to utilize this system for dry towels, and you can hang the wet ones elsewhere after your shower. Although there isn't a weight capacity for the ladder on the IKEA site, you can also hang Velcro baskets with accessories like sponges and face cloths onto the ladder, or even mesh bags to hang toilet paper, as long as the weight doesn't overwhelm the piece. Keep the bathroom's color scheme in mind when adding towels, and place the ladder in an area that isn't subject to much moisture and allows for easy navigation.