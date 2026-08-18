Easily Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into A Clever Laundry Basket Storage System
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Having multiple laundry baskets scattered around your home can make it seem like endless heaps of dirty clothes are overtaking your space. If you've been longing for a neater laundry storage and sorting system, a few old pallets are a surprisingly impressive way to organize your clothes washing operation. Instead of having a messy bin in each room, you'll ditch laundry basket clutter with this genius DIY tiered organizer. This basic wooden cabinet lets you neatly stack three or four baskets on top of each other, allowing each one to easily slide out like a drawer. With this nifty DIY, you'll be able to sort laundry into separate baskets, while keeping everything in one place.
For people on a tighter budget, this wood pallet project is an inexpensive solution for tidying your laundry room. There are several places where you can find free pallets, though you could also repurpose scrap wood from other projects. Unfortunately, not all laundry baskets will work with this storage. Everyday rectangular, plastic baskets will fit into the slots of this organizer best. Plus, the plastic lip on these bins will sit neatly atop the pallet board rungs to hold your laundry in place. At Target, a large white laundry basket is around $4, keeping this DIY affordable. Besides pallets and plastic laundry baskets, you'll need a variety of tools, such as a drill and saw, to take apart the pallets, cut them, sand them, screw them together, and color the wood.
How to build a convenient laundry basket organizer
Tiered laundry basket storage is a common woodworking project and should be fairly simple to construct. After acquiring a few pallets, rip them apart to separate the planks. Remove any nails or screws and thoroughly sand the wood. To begin constructing this smart way to use wood pallets for extra storage, measure the height, width, and length of the baskets to plan the dimensions of the organizer. Screw together two rectangular frames. Ensure they are wider than the bins and tall enough to stack the baskets with several inches of space in between. Use the thinner boards for the long sides, and the thicker ones for the shorter ends.
These rectangular pieces will form the two sides of your organizer. Lay wider planks across the long boards of the two frames. This creates the rungs for your laundry baskets and connects the organizer. Flip your project and repeat on the other side, ensuring the shelf pieces are lined up. Screw another set of wide pallet boards into the back, creating a U shape with the rungs. This will prevent the baskets from sliding out of the back. Attach more pallet boards across the bottom and top of the project. This gives your laundry basket cabinet a flat base and top, providing a more finished look. Finally, stain or paint the wood and slide your laundry baskets onto the unique shelves. This pallet storage could tidy a closet or laundry room.