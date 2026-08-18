Easily Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into A Clever Laundry Basket Storage System

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Having multiple laundry baskets scattered around your home can make it seem like endless heaps of dirty clothes are overtaking your space. If you've been longing for a neater laundry storage and sorting system, a few old pallets are a surprisingly impressive way to organize your clothes washing operation. Instead of having a messy bin in each room, you'll ditch laundry basket clutter with this genius DIY tiered organizer. This basic wooden cabinet lets you neatly stack three or four baskets on top of each other, allowing each one to easily slide out like a drawer. With this nifty DIY, you'll be able to sort laundry into separate baskets, while keeping everything in one place.

For people on a tighter budget, this wood pallet project is an inexpensive solution for tidying your laundry room. There are several places where you can find free pallets, though you could also repurpose scrap wood from other projects. Unfortunately, not all laundry baskets will work with this storage. Everyday rectangular, plastic baskets will fit into the slots of this organizer best. Plus, the plastic lip on these bins will sit neatly atop the pallet board rungs to hold your laundry in place. At Target, a large white laundry basket is around $4, keeping this DIY affordable. Besides pallets and plastic laundry baskets, you'll need a variety of tools, such as a drill and saw, to take apart the pallets, cut them, sand them, screw them together, and color the wood.