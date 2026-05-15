Ditch Laundry Basket Clutter With This Genius DIY Tiered Organizer

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Early in his TikTok tutorial on creating a vertical organizer for laundry baskets, @peregoyhomestead asks, "If you're not organizing your laundry this way, then what are you doing?" He makes a good point. Using a tiered organizer like this lets you sort laundry but keep four baskets in about the same footprint as a single laundry basket. It's a useful project, and even rises to the level of life-changing laundry room storage and organization ideas.

The TikToker manages it with 15 or fewer 1-by-3 boards (one commenter says 12), as well as some essential carpentry tools. You can find square-edged whitewood 1-by-3 common boards that are kiln dried for $6.81 each at Home Depot. If you're on a budget, you could try it with 1-by-3 furring (currently $2.47 per board), as long as you're super picky about the boards you choose. However, I'd stick with the more stable kiln-dried stuff or, better yet, cut your structural 1-by-3s (which are actually ¾-inch thick) from a sheet of ¾-inch plywood. Alternatively, you could improve rigidity by using thicker lumber (2-by-3s, perhaps) for the main structure and reserving the 1-by-3s for the basket-support rails. @peregoyhomestead's measurements are tailored to his specific laundry baskets, which he bought from Walmart. However, it should be easy to adjust them as necessary once you understand what each piece is meant to accomplish.

The basic procedure is to build two ladder-like structures, which will be the sides of the organizer. Attach them to each other with boards that will form the back of the organizer. Then, add any extra support as you see fit.