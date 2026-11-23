Now, there is something of a catch with the Costco members' deal for the Whirlpool Top Control. If you look at other retailers, specifically Home Depot and Whirlpool itself, you will see that they are offering a similar Black Friday price of $749. However, there are some additional perks from the Costco members deal that make the purchase more appealing than from other retailers.

For starters, Costco offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty extension that includes repair, replacement, and refunds for the machine. Home Depot, by contrast, offers an optional 3rd party protection plan for an additional, one-time upfront fee. Many customers note that this protection plan is a hassle, and people avoid buying large appliances at Home Depot as a result. Costco, on the other hand, offers their warranty as part of the sale, so there is no additional upfront cost, which would negate the point of there being a sale in the first place.

Then there are the additional sale perks that Costco offers with the Top Control. This appliance qualifies as a Costco Direct purchase. The current deal is that if you purchase two or more Costco Direct items, you can get an additional $100 to $400 off of the sale price and up to 4% in additional rewards if you're part of the program. Depending on what complimentary item you buy, you could end up with some additional cash off of your purchase. Additionally, you can save a lot more money on the Whirlpool Top Control compared to similar big-brand dishwashers on offer at Costco. For instance, you only save $150 on the Bosch 800 Series dishwasher, $220 on the Samsung Top Control, and $280 on GE's 45 dBa Top Control Dishwasher.