This Whirlpool Appliance Is One Of The Best Costco Finds With Deep Discounts In November 2026
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November might well be the height of the holiday shopping season. Black Friday seems to consume the month, with retailers offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. For Costco members, there are discounts on everything from laptops to televisions to jewelry in November 2026. They can also expect one of the best Black Friday appliance deals that will make kitchen cleanup a lot easier. The appliance in question is the Whirlpool 24-inch Top Control Built-In Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Dishwasher with Auto Open Air Dry. Normally, this retails from the manufacturer for $1,099. Costco members can get it for $748 in this online-only deal, which is a significant savings of $350. The price is available until December 2.
The machine itself also has a lot to offer. It's an adjustable, 3-rack dishwasher with over 7 cubic feet of dish loading space. The total wash function states that every inch of your dishes will get cleaned, and the auto dry function pops open the door at the end of the cycle to encourage faster, more efficient drying. These features are backed up by some positive reviews the Top Control has at Costco and other retailers, which, seeing as Whirlpool appliances like fridges are ranked high in customer satisfaction, seems only logical.
How Costco's Whirlpool dishwasher discount compares with other retailers
Now, there is something of a catch with the Costco members' deal for the Whirlpool Top Control. If you look at other retailers, specifically Home Depot and Whirlpool itself, you will see that they are offering a similar Black Friday price of $749. However, there are some additional perks from the Costco members deal that make the purchase more appealing than from other retailers.
For starters, Costco offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty extension that includes repair, replacement, and refunds for the machine. Home Depot, by contrast, offers an optional 3rd party protection plan for an additional, one-time upfront fee. Many customers note that this protection plan is a hassle, and people avoid buying large appliances at Home Depot as a result. Costco, on the other hand, offers their warranty as part of the sale, so there is no additional upfront cost, which would negate the point of there being a sale in the first place.
Then there are the additional sale perks that Costco offers with the Top Control. This appliance qualifies as a Costco Direct purchase. The current deal is that if you purchase two or more Costco Direct items, you can get an additional $100 to $400 off of the sale price and up to 4% in additional rewards if you're part of the program. Depending on what complimentary item you buy, you could end up with some additional cash off of your purchase. Additionally, you can save a lot more money on the Whirlpool Top Control compared to similar big-brand dishwashers on offer at Costco. For instance, you only save $150 on the Bosch 800 Series dishwasher, $220 on the Samsung Top Control, and $280 on GE's 45 dBa Top Control Dishwasher.