Samsung And LG Aren't #1 — This Fridge Brand Ranks Higher In Customer Satisfaction

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Shopping for a new refrigerator can be an intimidating experience, with big box store aisles filled with rows of options from dozens of manufacturers. The best refrigerator brands cost a pretty penny, too, so doing some research before you invest is a good idea — especially when it comes to deciding whether you want that simple top freezer model, side-by-side doors, or even a more complex smart refrigerator. What's typically considered to be the best refrigerator brand also changes from year to year, with common standouts being household brand names like Samsung and LG. But don't overlook another familiar brand when shopping for your next ice box: Whirlpool.

Whirlpool's refrigerators were best in class in the 2025 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), an annual survey of consumers gauging how well different brands perform in terms of durability, efficiency, customer service, and other factors. ACSI has been conducting its annual customer surveys since the 1990s, and Whirlpool has consistently ranked high among household appliance brands. For its refrigerators, Whirlpool's 2025 ACSI ranking actually rose a point from 2024, where it had been tied with Samsung for number one.

While Whirlpool offers dozens of refrigerators for every size, finish, and price point, it doesn't always offer all the high-tech bells and whistles of fancier brands such as Samsung and LG. Customers tend to appreciate Whirlpool refrigerators for their affordability, straightforward design, and dependability. When things do go wrong, Whirlpool's relative simplicity is a bonus. One of the factors evaluated by ACSI is ease of repair, and appliance service providers appreciate Whirlpool's refrigerators for their simple design and accessibility to parts, making repairs simple even for DIYers.