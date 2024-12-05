Smart Fridges Are Stupidly Complex: Here's Why You May Want To Reconsider

Many homeowners today relish in adding smart appliances to their kitchens and retiring traditional options of the past in favor of newer technology. If you're in the market for brand-new kitchen appliance ideas and are considering buying a smart fridge, making the decision to do so may not be as straightforward as it first seems.

It's true that smart refrigerators have some useful features, like allowing you to see what's inside your fridge at all times, from anywhere — so you'll never again need to wonder what you should stock up on when in the grocery store. This feature could potentially help save you money on groceries. Plus, smart fridges also tend to be more energy-efficient and can adjust internal temperatures automatically. Its interactive touchscreen will let you leave notes, store recipes, or even allow you play music or movies in the kitchen.

Although smart appliances are worth checking out and have some big advantages, smart refrigerators have some serious drawbacks as well. The price of this smart appliance can be high and many major brand name manufacturers have been known to stop releasing software updates for their fridge models in a short time frame — even after a few years. This could make the appliance that exists to refrigerate and freeze your food a security risk. Not only that, but the complexity of the smart fridge technology means that it could be difficult (and expensive) to make repairs.