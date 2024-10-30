The Best Refrigerator Brands To Consider For An Appliance That You Can Rely On

Maybe it's nice to be able to see inside your fridge without opening a single door, or to have it so well-integrated into your cabinets that guests aren't even sure where to get a glass of water. But what most people are concerned about when it comes to refrigerators is reliability ... that is, the likelihood that the thing will keep your food cold. What's startling is that you can pay $430 for a Hotpoint fridge or $16,000 for a luxe Thermador réfrigérateur to get that cold, and the price mostly depends on things you value less than reliability.

The appliance landscape is a minefield of brand ownership, trademark licenses, and wildly varying quality, even within a single conglomerate's brands. Take GE, for example. You might think of it as an all-American brand, but it has been majority-owned by Chinese multinational Haier since 2016. Haier also owns Fisher & Paykel, another reputable manufacturer of refrigerators. GE, meanwhile, manufactures products under Haier, Hotpoint, and several GE brands. But you can't necessarily conclude anything, positive or negative, about one brand's quality based on who owns it.

Evaluating refrigerator brands is challenging. If reliability is truly your key concern, you should factor in not only the brand's rankings from various sources, but also the average reliability of the type of refrigerator you're considering. Top-freezer models are consistently more reliable than French-door models, for example. Consumer Reports statistics show that different brands perform better in different fridge categories, so you'll have to do some homework based on your own needs.