Turn A Dollar Tree Pizza Pan And Mirror Into Unique Wall Decor On A Budget
Bare, boring walls make your home feel cold and drab, but elegant decor doesn't have to be expensive. Fashionable, decorative mirrors, especially those that look more like artwork, sometimes carry big price tags. Instead, crafting wall decor that looks upscale is easy with a Dollar Tree mirror and pizza pan. YouTuber Loli Ds Creations transformed these simple household essentials into stunning wall art with just a bit of glue, paint, beads, and ribbon. There are tons of genius ways to use Dollar Tree pizza pans around the house to craft custom decorations, but incorporating one of the budget-friendly retailer's framed mirrors makes for opulent, functional hanging decor.
Dollar Tree's circular metal pizza pans ($1.25 each) are large enough to add an extra layer of framing around your wall art. This creates a base to hang your mirror and provides more dimension, similar to how you can turn a plate and a mirror into wall decor. To really make the decor stand out, the DIYer opted for a mirror with a chic gold frame. There are several styles of the store's Special Moments decorative mirrors in black or gold for $1.50. Alternatively, Dollar Tree offers more mirrors with decorative frames for $1.25, with different textures and styles to perfectly match your aesthetic. However, for a sleeker, more minimalist look, a simple round mirror can be substituted. Remember to budget for paint, glue, beads, ribbon, and hanging supplies if you don't already have them.
Crafting a chic hanging mirror with a Dollar Tree pizza pan
Loli Ds Creations drilled two small holes several inches apart along the rim. If you're using a ribbon hanger, position the holes at the top of the pan. These openings will later be used to hang the decor. A hammer and a nail would also work to create the holes. Sandpaper will easily remove sharp pieces afterward. Depending on how you mount the decoration, you might skip this step.
The DIYer sprayed the pizza pan with black chalk paint to make the mirror's gold accents pop, then applied a little gold paint around the rim. Once the paint dried, the DIYer used E6000 glue to affix the mirror to the metal base, centering it.
To mount the finished decoration, the DIYer threaded black beads onto a white ribbon and tied each end to one of the holes in the pan. Finally, she hung the personalized mirror from a hook on the wall. Alternatively, you can use Command picture-hanging strips. While the DIYer made just one mirror to hang on her wall, consider creating several and installing them together for an easy DIY accent wall.