Bare, boring walls make your home feel cold and drab, but elegant decor doesn't have to be expensive. Fashionable, decorative mirrors, especially those that look more like artwork, sometimes carry big price tags. Instead, crafting wall decor that looks upscale is easy with a Dollar Tree mirror and pizza pan. YouTuber Loli Ds Creations transformed these simple household essentials into stunning wall art with just a bit of glue, paint, beads, and ribbon. There are tons of genius ways to use Dollar Tree pizza pans around the house to craft custom decorations, but incorporating one of the budget-friendly retailer's framed mirrors makes for opulent, functional hanging decor.

Dollar Tree's circular metal pizza pans ($1.25 each) are large enough to add an extra layer of framing around your wall art. This creates a base to hang your mirror and provides more dimension, similar to how you can turn a plate and a mirror into wall decor. To really make the decor stand out, the DIYer opted for a mirror with a chic gold frame. There are several styles of the store's Special Moments decorative mirrors in black or gold for $1.50. Alternatively, Dollar Tree offers more mirrors with decorative frames for $1.25, with different textures and styles to perfectly match your aesthetic. However, for a sleeker, more minimalist look, a simple round mirror can be substituted. Remember to budget for paint, glue, beads, ribbon, and hanging supplies if you don't already have them.