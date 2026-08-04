Everyone Will Be Buying Dollar Tree Pizza Pans: 14 Genius Ways To Use Them Around Your Home
Turns out not everyone is using pizza pans for cooking. You'll be too busy whipping up delicious home decor and storage solutions to make a pizza anyway. But you'll definitely need something to munch on while making wall hangings, side tables, hanging trays, organizers, and so much more out of simple pizza pans.
You don't want to use your favorite pan, so that's why you should head to Dollar Tree and stock up on their Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pans. At just $1.25 a piece, these pizza pans are an inexpensive base for your projects, and they're perfectly round without any cutting, which lets you get to the fun part faster. Since the pans are made out of tin, they're sturdy enough to create a long-lasting item for use around your home, but you're still able to drill holes through the metal to add hangers or embellishments.
The other supplies you'll need vary significantly based on which projects you choose. Grab a drill fitted with a high-speed steel or cobalt drill bit if you plan to make holes in the pans. You'll likely need some type of glue, like E6000 or hot glue, to attach embellishments. Paint is also a common necessity for pizza pan DIYs.
Sandwich two pans to make a decorative display tray
The We Craft Around YouTube channel built a creative display tray using two pizza pans. The creator paints both pans and decoupages patterned fabric in the center of the top pan. A row of wooden beads glued along the rim of one pan keeps the pizza rounds separated. To elevate the entire piece off the countertop surface, glue wood beads or blocks to the bottom as little legs. You can also glue knobs or drawer pulls to the top of the tray as handles.
Display faux flowers in a garden-themed display
Patti J. Good serves up a cute garden-themed wall decor piece that features a wood plank attached horizontally to the painted pan like a mini shelf. On the shelf, she glues mini flower pots stuffed with short faux plant stems. The background features mini garden tools with an aged appearance. This idea would also look cute with a window design painted on the pan to make it look like a window flower box. Or, add a wooden sign or vinyl lettering to incorporate a plant-themed saying.
Organize important notes with a magnet board
Because the pans are made of metal, they make the perfect base for a magnetic memo board. Decorate the pan with paint, decoupage, and trim as desired to get the look you want. Then, add decorative magnets to the board. If you want to make your own, buy plain magnets, like these DIYMAG Self-Adhesive Magnetic Dots, and add cardboard cutouts, faux flowers, or air-dry clay shapes to them. This DIY is perfect for a home office, entryway, or other areas where you need to organize notes.
Create a flower basket
The Crazy Craft Lady shares a cute flower basket DIY that's perfect for brightening up your front door. A light paint background helps the pan fade behind the decorations. For the basket portion, the creator uses a half-circle of a manila folder and glues braided strips of a tan hula skirt to get the basket weave look. Another braided strip forms the basket's handle around the top edge. Faux flowers are glued to the top half of the pizza pan with the basket finally glued in place over the stems.
Hang a display tray for vertical storage
If you don't have room for decorative trays on countertops, take a hint from Unicorn Dust Designs and make it a hanging display. Drill three large holes in a pizza pan, thread thick rope through the holes, and tie knots in the bottom to hold the tray in place. Then, tie the tops together to form a hanging knot. You can leave it as a single tray or add a second tray using wood beads to space them. Decorate the pans however you want, and hang the display from a shelf or the ceiling.
Add a farmhouse touch to a table or shelf
The round shape and raised edge make Dollar Tree's pizza pans perfect as the base for decorative signs. While the image above has a farmhouse style, you can paint, decoupage, and embellish the pan to fit any theme. Adding decorative rope, beads, or braided ribbon along the inner ledge enhances the look of the sign. Of course, you can add a rope to hang the finished product, but using a picture easel lets you prop it up on a countertop, table, or shelf.
Jot notes on a chalkboard pizza pan
If you need a place to jot quick notes or make grocery lists, turn a pizza pan into a chalkboard. Simply coat the pan with chalkboard paint to transform the surface into something you can write on. Test chalk markers with the paint you choose to make sure it cleans off before using it to cover your pan. YouTube creator Limabean Crafting adds a small basket with flowers along the bottom, but you can use the basket to hold chalk instead.
Display your plants on a pizza pan stand
This simple plant stand from @diydesignsbybonnie uses a pizza pan for the top and three paper towel holders for the legs. (Check out other ways to use old paper towel holders, too.) The creator bends the upright portions of the paper towel holders to create angled legs. She glues them to the bottom of the pizza pan, using tape to hold them in place while they dry. A coat of spray paint gives the whole piece a glam finish. Given the crude nature of this DIY, it's best not to place too heavy items on it.
Pin up notes on a DIY bulletin board
A Dollar Tree pizza pan can be the foundation for a small bulletin board. Simply cover the inner circle portion with a material that allows a push pin to go in it. One option is hot gluing thick twine in a spiral to cover the pan. A piece of cork board is an option, or cut foam board into a circle, cover it with fabric, and glue it onto the pan. Then, add decorative push pins for a home office DIY that'll save you money and spruce up your workstation.
Make a modern wall hanging
Pizza pan wall decor is popular, but this idea is unique because it adds texture while maintaining a simple design. The idea is to paint the pan one color. Then, you'll wrap yard around half of the pizza pan so half of the design is the painted pan and the other half is yarn. You can experiment with different sizes of yarn or other materials, like twine, leather strips, or fabric. Hang them on the wall with the cover material running any direction you want.
Add clothespins around the edge for a cute decoration
Extend the edges of the pizza pan with clothespins painted to match the design. In this example, the pizza pan creates the inside of a watermelon with pink paint and little seeds added for the effect. Clothespins painted light and dark green are clipped around the outside of the pan to create the watermelon rind. You can do something similar to make a flower.
Brighten the room with a wall mirror
The round shape and sturdy metal construction of the Dollar Tree pizza pan makes it a good candidate for a mirror frame. Decorating the pizza pan creates a larger frame for a small round mirror. You can decorate the pan with twine, wood beads, fabric, or any other embellishments that match the vibe of your room. Leave a space in the center that's the same diameter as your mirror. Glue the mirror in place and add any extra trim pieces to help the mirror blend in better.
Accent your furniture with a small glam table
The YouTube channel Inspire 2 DIY created a glam-forward side table to add extra storage to a space. A Dollar Tree pizza pan served as the table top, and the base is made of an upside-down bowl topped with several candlestick holders glued together for stability. The original creator went with a metallic silver finish with several faux gemstones to accent the piece, but you can go with a more subtle approach if you prefer.
Create a more casual side table
YouTube creator Bargain Bethany offers a different take on the side table design, using two Essentials Wire Wastebaskets as the base. She attaches them bottom-to-bottom and uses white decorative rope to hide where they meet. To continue the ocean theme, she adds seashells randomly on the wire baskets. The pizza pan, painted light blue and white, becomes the top of the table. You can change the decorating theme if the seaside vibe doesn't fit your space. Or use two flower pots for the base and make this easy DIY turning planters into a patio cooler table.