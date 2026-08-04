Everyone Will Be Buying Dollar Tree Pizza Pans: 14 Genius Ways To Use Them Around Your Home

Turns out not everyone is using pizza pans for cooking. You'll be too busy whipping up delicious home decor and storage solutions to make a pizza anyway. But you'll definitely need something to munch on while making wall hangings, side tables, hanging trays, organizers, and so much more out of simple pizza pans.

You don't want to use your favorite pan, so that's why you should head to Dollar Tree and stock up on their Cooking Concepts Tin Pizza Pans. At just $1.25 a piece, these pizza pans are an inexpensive base for your projects, and they're perfectly round without any cutting, which lets you get to the fun part faster. Since the pans are made out of tin, they're sturdy enough to create a long-lasting item for use around your home, but you're still able to drill holes through the metal to add hangers or embellishments.

The other supplies you'll need vary significantly based on which projects you choose. Grab a drill fitted with a high-speed steel or cobalt drill bit if you plan to make holes in the pans. You'll likely need some type of glue, like E6000 or hot glue, to attach embellishments. Paint is also a common necessity for pizza pan DIYs.