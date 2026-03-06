DIYer Shares A Dollar Tree Hack That Turns A Plate & Mirror Into Wall Decor

The charger plates and mirrors come in silver or gold. If you're not able to purchase your preferred color, you can easily change it with a coat of spray paint. To make the mirror pop, consider painting the frame one color and the plate another. Sticking with silver, gold, or brass will add to the chic look. Or, black and white could give the piece a modern twist. Just be sure to cover the mirror before painting to ensure it stays clean. Allow everything to dry before proceeding.

Squeeze glue onto the back of the mirror, then stick it firmly to the top of the charger plate. Give it time to set. Next, create a DIY hanger on the back of the plate by hot gluing a twist tie to the top. Attach pieces of felt over both ends of the twist tie for extra security. You could also use another form of hanging hardware instead. Hammer a small nail into the wall where you'd like to display the mirror or secure an adhesive hook. Voila, you now have Instagram-worthy wall decor! But it'll look even more showstopping if you put multiple together.

Want to add some bling? Glue small, sparkly rhinestones or beads around the rim of the plate. Another option is to remove the mirror from the frame prior to the project (or grab a different round mirror). Attach it to the center of the plate, then add a circle of gems around it. Or cover the entire edge of the plate with crystal crafting stickers, like these Glass Self-Adhesive Rhinestone Tiles. Have fun seeing what you can come up with using this plate and mirror hack!