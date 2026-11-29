Thrifter and collector Jacqueline Goring, Jagharp on Instagram, gave her followers a sneak peek inside her hand-me-down pie safe, which now houses her Pyrex mugs and bowls. The beauty about her piece is the metal screen verses the perforated tin doors, as it gives you a little sneak peek at her mug collection and its fun patterns and colors. Not only is it neat and convenient, but it's adorable and totally worth copying.

To style a pie safe even further, tackle a paint job complementing the tones you already have in the kitchen. Consider a coat of chalk paint if you have a wooden piece to maintain a distressed appearance and amplify a rustic farmhouse kitchen style. You could also line the interior walls of the safe with a liner, like Guvana Store's Floral Contact Paper, to make it prettier and easier to clean.

Tackling a pie safe makeover will not only add charm to your kitchen, but the separate cabinet space will be a welcome feature when storing coffee mugs. It prevents you from extensive reaching that you might need to do with your kitchen cabinets, and it allows you dedicate that space to larger items. It also doesn't require the use of any wall space, so feel free to save that for your spice rack, hanging fruit baskets, or even wall art. And the pie safe may be large enough to keep other java accessories close at hand, too, like K-cups, sugar bowls, and saucers. As for the pie that just came out of the oven? Well, that'll have to go elsewhere.