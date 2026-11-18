It's November — the days are short, the weather is cold and gray, but there's still much to be done in the garden to get it ready for next spring. Along with planting perennials to bring color to your garden in the spring, now's the time to prune certain plants, helping them prepare for the winter ahead. Waiting until November to prune plants like peonies, asters, and irises protects them from diseases and pests during the winter and gives them enough time to build up energy stores.

As an added bonus, pruning the following plants in November helps your garden look better over the winter. You'll be cutting plants back once they've gone dormant and have turned brown, yellow, or mushy. Once spring rolls around, the ground starts to thaw, and frosts are soon to be a thing of the past; your flowers and shrubs will bounce back, rewarding you with more blooms and vibrant foliage.