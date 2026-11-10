8 Perennials To Plant In November For A Beautiful Spring Garden Full Of Color

Before you put away your gardening gloves, don't forget that November is your last chance to give next year's garden a head start. Although the weather is considerably cooler than it was just a month ago, in many areas the ground is still warm enough to plant perennials that will bring beautiful spring color to your flowerbeds. Gardeners in warmer regions can often plant perennials until mid-November, while those in colder northern and mountainous climates should act quickly before the ground freezes for good. If temperatures are already looking frosty, choose cold-hardy plant varieties, add plenty of mulch, and protect your new additions from harsh freeze-thaw cycles until they get established. This will give your flowering perennials the best chance of surviving through the harsh winter months before bursting into a riot of color come spring.

From peonies to tulips to daffodils, these eight perennial varieties are extremely well suited for fall planting. But to make sure you'll have success with them check your USDA hardiness zone and pick varieties that will survive winter in your area. Since stick season is fast approaching, gardening in November requires patience and even a little faith. That's because making sure your perennials thrive long-term means root development matters more than getting lush foliage or flowers right away.

It's also important to prioritize consistent watering once your plants are in the ground. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, drought is currently widespread in the U.S., which means you shouldn't rely on precipitation alone. Whether you plant one or several of these colorful perennials, for the most beautiful spring garden you should baby them until the ground freezes.