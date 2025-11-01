Forget Fussy Fall Mums: This Colorful Perennial Grows Beautifully Almost Anywhere

As beautiful as chrysanthemums, commonly shortened to mums, are in your fall garden, there is no real doubt that they can be exceptionally fussy. Most of the mums that sit about in pots on autumn walkways are what are known as florist mums. They are grown as annuals, purchased when in bloom, and only last a short while until cold weather withers them. Even if you purchase the other variety, garden mums, you have to take considerable care to make sure they survive over the winter. So, if you're tired of the same old mums giving you trouble every year, why not forget about them and grow asters instead?

Despite both mums and asters being members of the same Asteraceae family, they could not be more different when it comes to care and maintenance. Sure, they look similar and are equally beautiful. However, asters have distinctive features that make them the better choice for growing in your fall garden.

Asters are the undefeated rockstars of the fall garden. Their characteristic multi-petaled blooms come in a wide array of colors, including creamy whites, deep or light blues, subtle purples, and vibrant pinks. There are over 600 varieties to choose from for planting. Some of the most common and popular include the New England (S. novae-angliae) and New York (S. novi-belgii) asters, and the blue wood aster (S. cordifolium).