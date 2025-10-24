Want Your Mums To Return Next Year? Make This Simple Addition Before Winter

It is a common misunderstanding that all chrysanthemums are annual plants. Florist mums, the kind you find potted up in the fall, are annuals that will die off come winter. However, garden (or hardy) mums are, in fact, perennials that will overwinter if you care for them properly. And one of the best ways to make sure your mums make it through winter is to add a solid layer of mulch to their bases.

Like other perennial plants, mums benefit enormously from a good blanket of mulch in the wintertime. Lay it on in the late fall after your first frost, provided you've planted your mums in the spring so that they've had time to establish their roots. You'll also want to remove any remaining weeds and deadhead any spent blooms. Just don't remove any of the foliage at this time. That can wait for spring.

Next, you come in with your mulch and lay it on thickly (at least 2 to 3 inches) around the base of your mums. The best types of mulching materials for this job include straw (provided that it's clean and without weeds), wood chips, pine needles, and even grass clippings. Avoid using fallen leaves, as they have a tendency to compact and don't provide the best insulating properties needed for the mums to make it through the winter. So, why is mulching a necessary step in helping your mums survive the winter?