There's An Overlooked Plant That'll Help Keep Mosquitoes Out Of Your Yard

Mosquitoes are the worst. Not only do they leave behind bites that can itch for days, but they also pass along a number of harmful diseases such as West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. As such, you want to make sure you're doing what you can to keep mosquitoes at bay. Before you reach for the chemicals or DIY bug sprays, consider bee balm, an overlooked flower with a distinct fragrance that could help you ward off mosquitoes.

The bee balm family (Monarda) includes perennial flowers, such as eastern bee balm (Monarda bradburyana), wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa), and scarlet bee balm (Monarda didyma). While they come in a variety of flower colors like scarlet, pink, and purple, bee balm can be overlooked as a plant that repels mosquitoes because it is usually planted specifically for attracting pollinators like butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds. The rich citrus, mint, and spice combination scent is what draws the pollinators in, but it is also what supposedly keeps mosquitoes away.

The scientific reason behind this is because certain species, like spotted bee balm (Monarda punctata), contain high amounts of thymol, which is one of the essential oils that gives the plant its distinct scent. According to a study published in Discover Nano, thymol was as effective as DEET at repelling mosquitoes. Of course, this was in its concentrated oil form, but it does stand to reason that the strong thymol scent of bee balm will also work to keep mosquitoes out of your yard.