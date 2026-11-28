Many of us decorate our front doors with wreaths or signs. But a pizza pan? It's probably not your first vision for welcoming guests to your home. What people have discovered, though, is that the Cooking Concepts Pizza Pan at Dollar Tree is more versatile than it looks. It can even be turned into a charming wreath alternative by upgrading it with craft items. Even better, you can make it appear wooden by using contact paper — an idea shared on Facebook by Etch-metalart.com. Because of the wood pattern, there's a good chance visitors will be clueless that it's a piece of bakeware hanging on your door.

The internet is spilling with genius ways to use Dollar Tree pizza pans around the home. It's safe to say this is a pretty simple one, and you can customize it any way you like. In addition to the pan, you'll need a roll of adhesive paper that features a wood design. Dollar Tree carries QC Con-Tact Knotty Pine Shelf Liners at some of their locations. There are also lots of options on Amazon, including this CiCiwind White Shiplap Contact Paper. Be sure to pick a style that'll complement your front door. You'll also need a word decal (or wood cutout), paint, rope, and possibly other embellishments, too.