Turn A Dollar Tree Pizza Pan Into The Cutest Faux-Wood Front Door Decor
Many of us decorate our front doors with wreaths or signs. But a pizza pan? It's probably not your first vision for welcoming guests to your home. What people have discovered, though, is that the Cooking Concepts Pizza Pan at Dollar Tree is more versatile than it looks. It can even be turned into a charming wreath alternative by upgrading it with craft items. Even better, you can make it appear wooden by using contact paper — an idea shared on Facebook by Etch-metalart.com. Because of the wood pattern, there's a good chance visitors will be clueless that it's a piece of bakeware hanging on your door.
The internet is spilling with genius ways to use Dollar Tree pizza pans around the home. It's safe to say this is a pretty simple one, and you can customize it any way you like. In addition to the pan, you'll need a roll of adhesive paper that features a wood design. Dollar Tree carries QC Con-Tact Knotty Pine Shelf Liners at some of their locations. There are also lots of options on Amazon, including this CiCiwind White Shiplap Contact Paper. Be sure to pick a style that'll complement your front door. You'll also need a word decal (or wood cutout), paint, rope, and possibly other embellishments, too.
How to make a charming door sign out of a Dollar Tree pizza pan
Before tackling the DIY, remove the product label and wash the pan. Now, grab your faux-wood contact paper and cut a piece large enough to cover the pan's inner circle. Stick it on, smoothing out any bubbles with your fingertips. Carefully cut around the circle with a hobby knife to eliminate the excess paper. Then, paint the pizza pan's outer rim to further disguise its identity, and allow it to dry.
Now it's time to add a friendly greeting to your door hanger. You could use a sticker, like this Handmade Welcome Entry Door Vinyl Decal. Using a wooden version is another option. For example, these Joyavo Unfinished Wood Sign Cutouts feature messages like "Hello," "Welcome," and "Thankful." Just paint the cutout first, so it'll pop! You could also turn it into a holiday sign with sentiments like "Season's Greetings" or "Peace on Earth."
Make the faux-wood sign even more stylish with extra touches. Glue beads or buttons around the pizza pan's rim, or adorn it with faux florals and a giant bow. Create a hanging loop by drilling two holes at the top, then secure a piece of rope. Or, attach rope to the back of the pan using industrial-strength glue. After you're finished, it'll be a cuter way to decorate your front door than a traditional wreath. Because of how inexpensive the pizza pans are (only $1.25 each), you might find yourself wanting to make multiple hangers that you can switch out throughout the year.