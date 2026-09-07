Say Goodbye To Wreaths: A Charming, More Unique Way To Decorate Your Front Door

People put wreaths on doors to decorate them and boost their aesthetic appeal. Plus, it's an easy way to dress them up per the changing seasons and holidays. However, sticking to the same traditional wreath designs over and over again can get boring. And even when you swap them out occasionally, chances are your door will still look the same as it always does. In case you're feeling this decor fatigue, forget traditional wreaths — this DIY alternative is far more charming and unique. Per this idea, you get to retire your vine wreath forms and instead use woven baskets and artificial flowers to craft a breathtaking arch framing your front door.

Not only will it awe your guests and family members alike, it will also turn your house's exterior into the perfect backdrop for gorgeous pictures. Moreover, you get to determine whether the display should be serene or dramatic. But despite this being a cuter way to decorate your front door as compared to wreaths, keep in mind that this idea is time-consuming and will require ample effort, especially if you plan on taking care of it alone. Also, it can be quite expensive, particularly if you don't have any baskets or faux florals lying around. In case you'd still like to move forward, grab a couple of baskets and a bunch of flowers, spillers, and thrillers. Try your local thrift store or Dollar Tree to keep the project as economical as possible. And don't worry about the baskets not matching; diversity in design will be more charming. Besides the basics, you'll also need some heavy-duty self-adhesive hooks, 6-inch wide floral chicken wire, zip ties, and a ladder.