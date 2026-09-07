Say Goodbye To Wreaths: A Charming, More Unique Way To Decorate Your Front Door
People put wreaths on doors to decorate them and boost their aesthetic appeal. Plus, it's an easy way to dress them up per the changing seasons and holidays. However, sticking to the same traditional wreath designs over and over again can get boring. And even when you swap them out occasionally, chances are your door will still look the same as it always does. In case you're feeling this decor fatigue, forget traditional wreaths — this DIY alternative is far more charming and unique. Per this idea, you get to retire your vine wreath forms and instead use woven baskets and artificial flowers to craft a breathtaking arch framing your front door.
Not only will it awe your guests and family members alike, it will also turn your house's exterior into the perfect backdrop for gorgeous pictures. Moreover, you get to determine whether the display should be serene or dramatic. But despite this being a cuter way to decorate your front door as compared to wreaths, keep in mind that this idea is time-consuming and will require ample effort, especially if you plan on taking care of it alone. Also, it can be quite expensive, particularly if you don't have any baskets or faux florals lying around. In case you'd still like to move forward, grab a couple of baskets and a bunch of flowers, spillers, and thrillers. Try your local thrift store or Dollar Tree to keep the project as economical as possible. And don't worry about the baskets not matching; diversity in design will be more charming. Besides the basics, you'll also need some heavy-duty self-adhesive hooks, 6-inch wide floral chicken wire, zip ties, and a ladder.
How to fashion a gorgeous arch around your front door
Start by measuring your door's width and height. This will allow you to cut the chicken wire to the desired length. You can even roughly estimate the number of baskets you'll require and the amount of greenery you should buy. Now, add self-adhesive hooks, such as Deliton's Stainless Steel hooks, in strategic spots. Since these are meant to handle the weight of the wire plus support flower-filled baskets, it's best if you use quite a number. When the wait time is over, drape your chicken wire in place. Another idea is to use zip ties to secure the wire along your door frame.
@thekwendyhome
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When your base is ready, grab your baskets and keep attaching them to the frame with zip ties. In case one of them doesn't have a handle, poke a hole in the middle with a screwdriver to thread a tie through. Continue till you cover the wire entirely. Remember, you don't need to stick to a particular design; the goal should just be to minimize the bald spots. Afterward, fill in your baskets with flowers and other greenery. You can even add a few small plants (artificial, of course) to the bottom ones. Additionally, go with pastel-colored and earthy-toned florals for a minimal look. You can even keep a few smaller baskets empty if you'd like to cut down the costs a little. Or, get bold flowers and cascading garlands for a dazzling finish. Seasonal elements, like mini pumpkins for fall, pinecones and LED string lights for winter, a bright display for spring, and beachy elements for summer, will help you renew your arch every few months. Don't forget to apply a coat of sealant to weather-proof your florals and baskets.