Trade In Your Wreaths: There's A Cuter Way To Decorate Your Front Door

If you want your front door to look cute, fresh, and fun, it's time to think beyond simply adding a wreath. Wreaths are a classic option, especially if you're looking for farmhouse front door ideas, but they're also everywhere and not exactly original. Instead, maybe what your door needs is a cute thrifted basket filled with flowers. They're easy to hang on the front of your door, and can be decorated with ribbons, paint, and more. Plus, unlike wreaths, you can put fresh flowers in the baskets and keep them fresh with the addition of a container or lining. All you need is a water-tight container that fits inside your basket, and you're ready to go.

Baskets come in a wide variety of colors, styles, and sizes, so it should be easy to find a thrifted one that appeals to you. You might even come home with a beautiful antique basket for your door. If you would like a basket with some history behind it, look for handwoven baskets with a tight weave, as that is often the sign of a quality older piece. Decorating your front door is easier with a basket that has handles because the handle can be used to hang it on the hook. You may need to add a hook to your door if there isn't one already. Once you have the basket and space to hang it, it's easy to swap out your decor whenever you like. Rather than making or buying an entirely new wreath for each mood, empty the basket and fill it with something else.