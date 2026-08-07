Trade In Your Wreaths: There's A Cuter Way To Decorate Your Front Door
If you want your front door to look cute, fresh, and fun, it's time to think beyond simply adding a wreath. Wreaths are a classic option, especially if you're looking for farmhouse front door ideas, but they're also everywhere and not exactly original. Instead, maybe what your door needs is a cute thrifted basket filled with flowers. They're easy to hang on the front of your door, and can be decorated with ribbons, paint, and more. Plus, unlike wreaths, you can put fresh flowers in the baskets and keep them fresh with the addition of a container or lining. All you need is a water-tight container that fits inside your basket, and you're ready to go.
Baskets come in a wide variety of colors, styles, and sizes, so it should be easy to find a thrifted one that appeals to you. You might even come home with a beautiful antique basket for your door. If you would like a basket with some history behind it, look for handwoven baskets with a tight weave, as that is often the sign of a quality older piece. Decorating your front door is easier with a basket that has handles because the handle can be used to hang it on the hook. You may need to add a hook to your door if there isn't one already. Once you have the basket and space to hang it, it's easy to swap out your decor whenever you like. Rather than making or buying an entirely new wreath for each mood, empty the basket and fill it with something else.
Styling your door basket decor
The first thing to do when you pick your basket is to hang it up to make sure it fits properly and hangs the way you want. Unlike with wreaths, the curved sides of a basket could cause it to tilt when hung, so opt for a basket with at least one flat side parallel to the handle for easy hanging. Whether you plan on painting your basket or not, you may want to consider adding a coat of wax or another sealant to protect it from the elements.
To add fresh flowers to your basket, fit a vase into the basket, or line the inside with a sturdy plastic bag to hold water for your flowers. Just make sure the container or lining fits snugly into the basket so that it doesn't spill. Mason jars work well for this. Pick a simple basket design to lean into the more natural, rustic feeling of the flowers. Alternatively, go for over-the-top elegance with a more elaborate thrifted basket, accented with ribbons. More carefully curated cut flowers will complement this nicely, and you can use flower arranging hacks to make them pop. Remember to check the water level in your vase to keep your flowers looking fresh.