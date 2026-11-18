Homeowners and stark-white countertops are on the outs. The two can't coexist as people embrace cozy, lived-in spaces over utilitarian work rooms. In order to achieve a sense of comfort with a timeless kitchen countertop, the answer might be a neutral but natural shade. According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's (NKBA) 2027 Kitchen Trends Report, warm-toned surfaces are in demand with no signs of slowing down. Looking to bring more of the earthy but comfy into your own kitchen? Consider a taupe, cream, or ivory countertop as an upgrade from dated bright white worktops.

The NKBA report — which surveyed over 800 industry professionals, including architects and manufacturers — as well as natural stone suppliers like Venezia Surfaces, indicates that white countertops with clean lines, organic veining, and softer finishes are on the rise for 2027. Top designers are also in favor of the approach — "After years of bright, all-white kitchens, people want spaces that feel warmer and more grounded. Like they have a little history to them," designer Shea McGee tells Homes & Gardens. That's why 2027 might be the time to ditch outdated countertop trends and make your space feel personal and intentionally crafted, just like the meals you're preparing.