No More Bright White Countertops: The Gorgeous Alternative Homeowners Are Choosing In 2027
Homeowners and stark-white countertops are on the outs. The two can't coexist as people embrace cozy, lived-in spaces over utilitarian work rooms. In order to achieve a sense of comfort with a timeless kitchen countertop, the answer might be a neutral but natural shade. According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association's (NKBA) 2027 Kitchen Trends Report, warm-toned surfaces are in demand with no signs of slowing down. Looking to bring more of the earthy but comfy into your own kitchen? Consider a taupe, cream, or ivory countertop as an upgrade from dated bright white worktops.
The NKBA report — which surveyed over 800 industry professionals, including architects and manufacturers — as well as natural stone suppliers like Venezia Surfaces, indicates that white countertops with clean lines, organic veining, and softer finishes are on the rise for 2027. Top designers are also in favor of the approach — "After years of bright, all-white kitchens, people want spaces that feel warmer and more grounded. Like they have a little history to them," designer Shea McGee tells Homes & Gardens. That's why 2027 might be the time to ditch outdated countertop trends and make your space feel personal and intentionally crafted, just like the meals you're preparing.
Learn how neutral kitchen countertops can make a statement
When selecting kitchen countertop materials, you can achieve that welcoming aesthetic by staying away from cool undertones, like stones with gray or charcoal veining. You might also opt for the uber-popular quartzite, known for its unique details and variation from slab to slab. Keep in mind, quartzite does tend to be costly, and countertop remodels can average from $2,000 to $5,000, according to Angi; but if this material has you sold, consider using it in a smaller space, like the kitchen island, to get a taste of what it can do before demoing the whole kitchen.
Countertop materials and finishes aside, the surrounding area in the kitchen is equally important in creating that lived-in and intentional aesthetic. Make sure you are complementing the neutral kitchen countertop with natural materials, like white oak or walnut cabinetry, and tie it together with metal accents for a high-end finish. If you're going to experiment with color, pair your countertop with blue or green, the NKBA's winners for go-to shades. And lastly, for a cohesive look, consider using the same materials for your countertop and backsplash, a design trick Dave and Jenny Marrs use in the kitchen to create less visual clutter and a timeless finished product.