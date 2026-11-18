Start by mapping out the design on the container. It'll make cutting it easier — similar to turning a milk jug into a nifty cleaning tool. Begin drawing a line around it a few inches up from the bottom. Once you reach the side across from the handle, curve the line up into an inverted U shape. When you cut the container with a utility knife (or scissors), you'll be left with a shallow dish that has one tall side. Create a wavy pattern along the dish's top for the sake of appearances. Then, cut a circle into the tall side (which will be used for hanging purposes).

The next step is to poke holes in the container's bottom. When a soap bar isn't given the chance to dry (like on a shower ledge), it can lead to that gross puddle of residue. Drainage holes can help. Use a soldering iron or an alternative cutting tool for the task. Feel free to add tiny holes along the dish's rim as decoration. You could add color to the border as well using a waterproof medium, such as these Overseas Paint Pens.

Next, hang the jug from one of your shower fixtures. An alternative option would be to secure a hook to the wall, similar to these KISENG Adhesive Hooks, which are designed for bathroom environments. Just make sure it's not directly in the water flow to help preserve the soap. Finally, plop a bar into the dish and it'll contain its residue. Consider rinsing it out every once in a while, or create a new holder after it's seen better days. Still having shower cleaning woes? Note that you can zap away soap scum with two common kitchen ingredients if needed.