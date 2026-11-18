Restrict The Nasty Soap Residue In Your Shower With This Empty Milk Jug DIY
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Showers and cleanliness may go hand in hand, but there's no avoiding the messiness of soap residue. It can build up on the floor, the walls, and the fixtures — simply by scrubbing up with soap. One thing that notoriously enhances the mess is when you use the bar version. Slimy residue can collect beneath a bar of soap when left on a ledge, making cleaning the shower even more of a hassle. Who's ready to take control? You can easily repurpose a milk jug into a clever hanging soap holder. Because it keeps the bar corralled, it in turn restricts some of the residue that would otherwise end up in the shower.
The project comes from the Artesanato Criativo DIY YouTube channel. It involves making cuts and holes in a plastic jug until it's a hangable soap dish. One container that's perfect for the job is a half-gallon milk container. Just make sure it's clean as a whistle! The other requirements are a marker and a utility knife. You can use a soldering iron as well if you have one, like this MEAKEST Soldering Iron Kit. However, the tool isn't necessary to complete the DIY.
How to craft a hanging soap holder to control residue
Start by mapping out the design on the container. It'll make cutting it easier — similar to turning a milk jug into a nifty cleaning tool. Begin drawing a line around it a few inches up from the bottom. Once you reach the side across from the handle, curve the line up into an inverted U shape. When you cut the container with a utility knife (or scissors), you'll be left with a shallow dish that has one tall side. Create a wavy pattern along the dish's top for the sake of appearances. Then, cut a circle into the tall side (which will be used for hanging purposes).
The next step is to poke holes in the container's bottom. When a soap bar isn't given the chance to dry (like on a shower ledge), it can lead to that gross puddle of residue. Drainage holes can help. Use a soldering iron or an alternative cutting tool for the task. Feel free to add tiny holes along the dish's rim as decoration. You could add color to the border as well using a waterproof medium, such as these Overseas Paint Pens.
Next, hang the jug from one of your shower fixtures. An alternative option would be to secure a hook to the wall, similar to these KISENG Adhesive Hooks, which are designed for bathroom environments. Just make sure it's not directly in the water flow to help preserve the soap. Finally, plop a bar into the dish and it'll contain its residue. Consider rinsing it out every once in a while, or create a new holder after it's seen better days. Still having shower cleaning woes? Note that you can zap away soap scum with two common kitchen ingredients if needed.