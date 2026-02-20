Zap Away Stubborn Soap Scum With The Help Of Two Common Kitchen Ingredients

Soap scum is the bane of bathroom-cleaning chores. Whether it's in a shower stall or a bathtub, soap scum happens. Soap bars contribute to the gunky residue that makes the tub, sink, or shower look less than its best. It's more than just the soapy product, however. That scum also contains mineral deposits from hard water, some bacteria and body oils, plus dirt and even skin cells. When all of that combines, crud happens. That stuff gets caked on and isn't always easy to remove — luckily, two items from your kitchen can help.

A combination of abrasion and acid work well together to tackle such tedious tasks, and that doesn't mean you have to reach for a chemical-based cleaner to do the job. Lemon's acid and salt's abrasive power clear the crud quite nicely. Lemon juice excels at cleaning scum from glass shower doors, too.

Bar soaps are much more of an issue with soap scum than body washes and similar liquids because of the paraffin used in some soap bars. If you're thinking about candles when you see "paraffin," you're correct. Some candles contain paraffin wax. Paraffin in soap could be why soap scum can feel waxy and hard to simply wash away.