How To Instantly Remove Soap Scum From Glass Shower doors—It's So Simple!

You should be rubbing lemons on your shower door, and that's not even the weirdest thing you'll read in this article. If you have issues with hard water stains or soap scum collecting on your glass shower doors, a cut lemon will do a credible job of dissolving it so you can wash it away. The prime mover here is citric acid, which gives lemon juice its sourness. Cleaning products that contain citric acid make a lot of claims about various capabilities, but if you're trying to get soap scum off a shower door, it's just what the chemist ordered.

Soap scum is what happens when hard water meets soap. Hard water is simply tap water with an above average amount of dissolved minerals — mostly calcium and magnesium — that are left behind after drying or evaporation as a chalky, difficult-to-remove residue. When the water is heated, the residue tends to clump together and can cause problems with equipment like showerheads and dishwashers. When soap and body oils enter the picture, hard water and soap interact chemically to form a residue that's insoluble in water and gets left behind when your shower door dries.

Acids, like citric acid, dissolve the alkaline mineral salts of hard water, and they also suspend the metals in water through a process called chelation. This makes citric acid great for removing hard water stains and soap scum. The juice from a lemon is about 5 percent citric acid, making it a feeble form of a relatively weak acid. That is, there are stronger acids, but citric acid is strong enough to remove paint and usually strong enough to tackle soap scum. But there is a way you can use it to tackle your soap scum nightmares.