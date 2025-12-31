These Two Cheap Kitchen Staples Are A Game-Changer For Cleaning Your Toilet
One of the least pleasant things to clean in your home is the toilet. Between daily family use, stubborn hard-water stains, and the general gunk that builds up over time, it's no one's favorite chore. The grime is bad enough on its own, but many cleaning products are harsh and overpowering, making the experience even more unpleasant. Still, there's undeniable satisfaction in seeing a toilet bowl sparkle when you're done. So how do you get a truly clean toilet without gagging or scrubbing for hours? The solution may already be in your kitchen, using two inexpensive staples: lemon and salt.
Lemon is a cleaning powerhouse for the home because of its natural acidity, ability to break down grease, lift stains, and fight bacteria while dissolving mineral buildup on everything from countertops to metal surfaces. Salt can also play a helpful supporting role. Its coarse crystals can gently scrub, while its absorbent nature pulls out moisture and odors. When combined, the two create a supercharged cleaner that can help tackle tough stains and buildup. Even Epsom salt has been shown to tackle stubborn hard water stains when mixed with dish soap and baking soda. But can lemon and salt really stand up to one of the grimiest fixtures in the house: the toilet?
How to use lemon and salt to clean your toilet
The process is incredibly simple; all you need to do is cut a lemon in half and sprinkle the salt directly on the sliced side. Next, start scrubbing the inside of your toilet bowl with the prepped lemon. ABC15 Arizona reporters tested the method on YouTube, and it received some positive feedback. "OMG, it works," one commenter says. Another adds, "I was skeptical at first when I started with the lemon and salt. The ring I had was very dark. It did take two lemons and a lot of salt, but after 30 minutes of intense scrubbing, the ring disappeared." One person reported similar results using bottled lemon juice instead of fresh lemons. "At first I thought it was not working, but you have to just keep on scrubbing for a while and then it will finally dissolve the ring," she says.
One commenter did not have the same success. "This did not work at all," he says, adding that the only positive was the lemony scent. While the lemon-and-salt trick may work on minor mineral deposits, it likely won't be enough for thick hard water buildup, rust stains, or mold. In those cases, stronger options like vinegar with baking soda or a pumice stone may be more effective. But be sure to use the pumice stone with water in the toilet bowl to prevent scratching the porcelain. Now that lemons are doing double duty, proper storage can help keep them fresh for months.