These Two Cheap Kitchen Staples Are A Game-Changer For Cleaning Your Toilet

The process is incredibly simple; all you need to do is cut a lemon in half and sprinkle the salt directly on the sliced side. Next, start scrubbing the inside of your toilet bowl with the prepped lemon. ABC15 Arizona reporters tested the method on YouTube, and it received some positive feedback. "OMG, it works," one commenter says. Another adds, "I was skeptical at first when I started with the lemon and salt. The ring I had was very dark. It did take two lemons and a lot of salt, but after 30 minutes of intense scrubbing, the ring disappeared." One person reported similar results using bottled lemon juice instead of fresh lemons. "At first I thought it was not working, but you have to just keep on scrubbing for a while and then it will finally dissolve the ring," she says.

One commenter did not have the same success. "This did not work at all," he says, adding that the only positive was the lemony scent. While the lemon-and-salt trick may work on minor mineral deposits, it likely won't be enough for thick hard water buildup, rust stains, or mold. In those cases, stronger options like vinegar with baking soda or a pumice stone may be more effective. But be sure to use the pumice stone with water in the toilet bowl to prevent scratching the porcelain. Now that lemons are doing double duty, proper storage can help keep them fresh for months.