Easily Eliminate Stubborn Hard Water Stains With The Help Of A Bathroom Staple

You may have heard that Epsom salts are a popular bath additive for increased rest and relaxation, but did you know that they can actually be used for cleaning around the home too? Believe it or not, Epsom salts are not actually salt at all. Instead, they are a combination of sulfur, magnesium, and oxygen, which dissolve in water and have a strong, bitter taste. When these salts are used in conjunction with cleaning materials like dish soap and baking soda, they can assist in cleaning and removing hard water stains from a variety of surfaces. This is because they can lessen the cleaning products' reaction with the hard residue, allowing them to be more effective against stains, soap scum, and limescale.

One key bonus of trying out Epsom salts for this purpose is that it is affordable. For example, you can get a 3 pound bag of unscented Epsom salt from Amazon for under $4. Another key benefit is that Epsom salts are an environmentally safe option, making it a great green cleaning idea for your home. The fact that it's a naturally-occurring material means that you can avoid dumping a bunch of extra chemicals down the drain after tackling your hard water stains in the bathroom and kitchen. However, it is important to keep in mind that these salts are high in magnesium, so using too much to soften your water is not advised as this can lead to excessive levels of magnesium being left behind, which can cause health-related side effects in some extreme cases. So how can you use Epsom salts to deal with hard water stains in your home?