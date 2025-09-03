Easily Eliminate Stubborn Hard Water Stains With The Help Of A Bathroom Staple
You may have heard that Epsom salts are a popular bath additive for increased rest and relaxation, but did you know that they can actually be used for cleaning around the home too? Believe it or not, Epsom salts are not actually salt at all. Instead, they are a combination of sulfur, magnesium, and oxygen, which dissolve in water and have a strong, bitter taste. When these salts are used in conjunction with cleaning materials like dish soap and baking soda, they can assist in cleaning and removing hard water stains from a variety of surfaces. This is because they can lessen the cleaning products' reaction with the hard residue, allowing them to be more effective against stains, soap scum, and limescale.
One key bonus of trying out Epsom salts for this purpose is that it is affordable. For example, you can get a 3 pound bag of unscented Epsom salt from Amazon for under $4. Another key benefit is that Epsom salts are an environmentally safe option, making it a great green cleaning idea for your home. The fact that it's a naturally-occurring material means that you can avoid dumping a bunch of extra chemicals down the drain after tackling your hard water stains in the bathroom and kitchen. However, it is important to keep in mind that these salts are high in magnesium, so using too much to soften your water is not advised as this can lead to excessive levels of magnesium being left behind, which can cause health-related side effects in some extreme cases. So how can you use Epsom salts to deal with hard water stains in your home?
How to remove hard water stains with Epsom salts
As mentioned, Epsom salts work best on hard water stains when used alongside other cleaning components. To do this hack, you will need 1 cup of Epsom salt, ½ cup of baking soda, and ¼ cup of liquid dish soap. Mix all three in a bowl. Then, dry off the area you plan to clean in order to give the mixture enough adhesion to work effectively. Using a cloth, spread the mixture over the stained areas, and leave it to sit for a few minutes. Keep in mind that the liquid dish soap may cause the mixture to run, so you may wish to move any bath mats or towels you don't want it to drip on.
Once the mixture has been left for a minute or two, give it another gentle scrub. Then, wash it away with warm water and wipe the area down with a paper towel. While this trick will not necessarily prevent hard water stains from forming, it can be a great way to get rid of them naturally when they do begin to build up. If you want to keep the area looking like new, why not try out an unexpected candle trick to prevent hard water stains?