Keep Hard Water Marks Off Of Your Home's Faucets With An Unexpected Candle Trick

This hack truly couldn't be any easier. All you need to do is first is give your faucet a quick clean, and then grab a wax candle and rub it all over your faucet. Lastly, give the faucet a little buff to finish up. The wax will create a protective layer over the faucet that will make water roll right off it, rather than sit and turn into hard water stains. Not only will the wax layer help prevent water stains, but it will also leave your faucet shining like it's brand new. If you can, for best results choose a plain, unscented candle made from a natural substance like beeswax.

If you don't happen to have a candle handy, you could use wax paper instead. The wax from the paper can serve the same purpose as the wax from the candle — however, you should note that this method will be the most effective if your faucet has a chrome finish, as the paper could potentially damage other finish types. If you don't want to rely on a candle, you can always grab some Flitz faucet wax on Amazon and apply to any other metal surface you want to see protected from potential stains, including door knobs, instruments, or even cutlery.

If you continue to struggle with hard water stains, it may be a good idea for you to consider installing a hard water softener as well as checking for any corrosion in your faucets that could be contributing to recurring stains or other issues.