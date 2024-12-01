Keep Hard Water Marks Off Of Your Home's Faucets With An Unexpected Candle Trick
Most people long for a bathroom or kitchen with a shiny faucet, but unfortunately, hard water marks can put a damper on that dream. There are many different options you can utilize to remove hard water stains from stainless steel or other types of faucets – like simply washing the area with dish soap – but wouldn't it be nice to avoid having to clean at all? You can, and it all starts with simply preventing the issue in the first place. The good news is that there is an easy trick to do exactly that, thanks to TikTok user @Marilyn2685! All you need to avoid those unsightly hard water stains is a wax candle, which most homeowners already have on hand.
While candles in the home are typically used for aromatherapy or decor, they can be used in crafts as well (like a DIY wreath centerpiece) or even as a DIY option to keep bugs away on your patio. So, feel free to add this trick as yet another use for this versatile home staple. The process works by using the wax of the candle to prevent water from sitting on the faucet and drying, which is what causes a hard water stain in the first place. It may seem unconventional, but it's a unique solution that could really make a difference.
Why candle wax is the trick to prevent hard water stains
@ny71222
Works great! #fyp #homehack #lifehackstiktok #lifetipsandtricks #bathroomhack #iwastodayyearsold #cleaninghacks #cleaningtipsandtricks♬ Makeba - Jain
This hack truly couldn't be any easier. All you need to do is first is give your faucet a quick clean, and then grab a wax candle and rub it all over your faucet. Lastly, give the faucet a little buff to finish up. The wax will create a protective layer over the faucet that will make water roll right off it, rather than sit and turn into hard water stains. Not only will the wax layer help prevent water stains, but it will also leave your faucet shining like it's brand new. If you can, for best results choose a plain, unscented candle made from a natural substance like beeswax.
If you don't happen to have a candle handy, you could use wax paper instead. The wax from the paper can serve the same purpose as the wax from the candle — however, you should note that this method will be the most effective if your faucet has a chrome finish, as the paper could potentially damage other finish types. If you don't want to rely on a candle, you can always grab some Flitz faucet wax on Amazon and apply to any other metal surface you want to see protected from potential stains, including door knobs, instruments, or even cutlery.
If you continue to struggle with hard water stains, it may be a good idea for you to consider installing a hard water softener as well as checking for any corrosion in your faucets that could be contributing to recurring stains or other issues.