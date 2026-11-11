Don't Toss Your Empty Milk Jugs: Turn Them Into A Clever Cleaning Tool

Sometimes the cleaning tool you need the most is the one you just can't find. A dustpan is one cleaning tool everyone should have, but it won't do you any good if it's missing. Luckily, there's a simple hack that can help you out. You can take an empty milk jug and turn it into a makeshift dustpan quickly and easily. Not a big milk drinker? Any empty plastic jug can be used in the same way. Jugs with handles, like milk jugs, are a little more convenient, since you can use the handle to hold your dustpan. All you need is a crafting knife or scissors, and potentially a marker. The marker is useful for planning your cuts, although you can make do without one.

Not only is this a useful hack for cleaning up quickly when you can't find your dustpan, but there are other uses as well. For example, if you have a mess that's a bit grosser than the typical dust and dirt, such as a pet mess, and you're worried about it leaving a residue on your actual dustpan. It's also helpful if you have limited space to properly store your cleaning supplies. You can recycle the milk jug dustpan after using it, then make a new one the next time you need one. That means you can save your storage space for more important cleaning tools, and reuse some of your regular plastic waste. In addition to cleaning, you can use this same hack to create a seed or grain scooper or rudimentary hand shovel for light gardening.