Don't Toss Your Empty Milk Jugs: Turn Them Into A Clever Cleaning Tool
Sometimes the cleaning tool you need the most is the one you just can't find. A dustpan is one cleaning tool everyone should have, but it won't do you any good if it's missing. Luckily, there's a simple hack that can help you out. You can take an empty milk jug and turn it into a makeshift dustpan quickly and easily. Not a big milk drinker? Any empty plastic jug can be used in the same way. Jugs with handles, like milk jugs, are a little more convenient, since you can use the handle to hold your dustpan. All you need is a crafting knife or scissors, and potentially a marker. The marker is useful for planning your cuts, although you can make do without one.
Not only is this a useful hack for cleaning up quickly when you can't find your dustpan, but there are other uses as well. For example, if you have a mess that's a bit grosser than the typical dust and dirt, such as a pet mess, and you're worried about it leaving a residue on your actual dustpan. It's also helpful if you have limited space to properly store your cleaning supplies. You can recycle the milk jug dustpan after using it, then make a new one the next time you need one. That means you can save your storage space for more important cleaning tools, and reuse some of your regular plastic waste. In addition to cleaning, you can use this same hack to create a seed or grain scooper or rudimentary hand shovel for light gardening.
Making your milk jug dustpan
Start by removing the label from your milk jug, cleaning it out, and letting it dry. If you plan on keeping your DIY dustpan and reusing it, wash it out more thoroughly so that it doesn't smell like milk. Otherwise, a quick rinse to remove most of the leftover milk should be enough to make it usable. For a typical dustpan, you'll need to remove the closed bottom end and one of the sides of the jug to allow the broom to sweep dust into it. If your milk jug has a handle, use the side with the handle as the bottom of your dustpan and remove the side directly opposite it. Alternatively, you can use the neck of the bottle as the handle. If you're using the jug's handle, you may need to cut off the jug's neck, starting at the end of the handle, so that you can easily access it.
Trace the outline of your dustpan onto the milk jug and use a knife or scissors to cut along the lines. Don't worry about staying perfectly on target, as long as the shape is roughly correct your dustpan will be usable. Plus, you can always grab another milk jug and start over if you really need to. You can also trim the edges to make it look a little neater. Either way, you'll be working to create a more eco-friendly home by reusing your recyclables before they hit the bin. Now you can use these cleaning hacks to remove dust from your home, collect it all in your DIY dustpan, and enjoy your tidy space.