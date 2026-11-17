Zero-turn lawn mowers are expensive machines. So, when you buy one, you expect to get your money's worth out of it. One way you can do so is to use it for other lawn care tasks. Take, for instance, aeration. It helps fix soil compaction and helps you keep your yard lush and green. There is, however, a problem! Manually aerating your lawn takes a lot of time. Plus, it is a very tiring task. Fortunately, though, if you have a zero-turn lawn mower, you can aerate your lawn in way less time and without tiring yourself with an attachment like a front-mounted lawn aerator.

Now you might be wondering why buy a front-mounted lawn aerator for your zero-turn lawn mower when the markets and stores are full of tow-behind lawn aerators. Well, the main reason is better maneuverability. A front-mounted lawn aerator is way easier to operate in a tight area or an area with a lot of landscape features and obstructions compared to a tow-behind lawn aerator as it gives the operator a better view and line of sight. This allows users to aerate places which otherwise would be hard to reach.

Furthermore, unlike many tow-behind lawn aerator attachments, front-mounted lawn aerator attachments do not jackknife when you reverse your zero-turn lawn mower. Put simply, they are definitely worth looking into if you have to aerate a tricky landscape; but, before you buy one, make sure that your zero-turn lawn mower supports front-mounted attachments and if you do not already have a zero-turn lawn mower, Lowe's has a bunch of affordable zero-turn lawn mowers that are definitely worth a look.