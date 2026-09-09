Core Vs. Spike Aerators: How Are They Different?

There's more to achieving a healthy lawn than sticking to a strict mowing schedule. Even if your yard looks like a thick green carpet now, compacted soil underneath can prevent grass roots from getting the oxygen, water, and nutrients they need. It can also cause water and fertilizer to run off instead of down into the ground. Aeration helps to fix this problem by creating small holes in the surface of your lawn. By making heavy clay or compacted soils more absorbent, aeration encourages stronger root growth that helps your grass handle whatever your family or local climate throws at it.

As you begin to explore how to aerate your lawn, it is important to understand the difference between core and spike aerators. Core aerators are considered the gold standard for aeration because their hollow tines remove plugs of soil to create deep openings in badly compacted soil. Spike aerators simply poke a series of temporary, shallow holes into the ground, making them a quick and simple way to help compacted ground absorb more water and nutrients in the short-term.

Neither type of aerator will transform your lawn from a patchy brown mess to a glossy green expanse overnight. However, they can both support healthier soil by allowing fertilizer and organic matter to penetrate it much better. Whether a core or spike aerator is right for your situation depends on several factors, including the level of soil compaction you're trying to fix, the amount of physical work you want to perform, and of course, your budget.