Forget Pricey Aerators: 4 Amazon Finds For Under $40

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Sometimes, the best thing you can do for your lawn is to poke a bunch of holes in it. That may seem counterintuitive if your grass goals involve walking barefoot across a lush green carpet. However, aerating your lawn regularly can dramatically improve drought resistance by breaking up compacted soil so grass roots can grow thicker, deeper, and stronger. Like many landscaping maintenance tasks, wielding an aerating machine or hiring a pro can get expensive. One can easily spend upward of $100 to rent or purchase a compact self-propelled aerator. Things get even more expensive when you enlist the help of a lawn care company, with aeration services ranging from $75 to $206 on average, according to Angi.

Fortunately, most people don't necessarily need a giant machine to aerate their lawn, especially if they are trying to turn a small yard into an outdoor oasis, and there are many more practical and affordable solutions out there. For example, while large machines make sense for bigger lawns since they can quickly cover a lot of ground (literally), handheld spike aerators are ideal if what you're really looking for is more control around existing landscaping, trees, or the edge of your porch, deck, or patio. And if you don't want to deal with the hassle or look of giant soil plugs all over your lawn, but still need a way to break up compact soil and increase nutrient and moisture retention, lawn aeration shoes can be a great option as well. Meanwhile, step-on or rotary aerators are more than enough if your goal is to improve a few patchy spots. Amazon has them all, and we've selected our top picks in each category under $40.