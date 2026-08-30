Forget Pricey Aerators: 4 Amazon Finds For Under $40
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Sometimes, the best thing you can do for your lawn is to poke a bunch of holes in it. That may seem counterintuitive if your grass goals involve walking barefoot across a lush green carpet. However, aerating your lawn regularly can dramatically improve drought resistance by breaking up compacted soil so grass roots can grow thicker, deeper, and stronger. Like many landscaping maintenance tasks, wielding an aerating machine or hiring a pro can get expensive. One can easily spend upward of $100 to rent or purchase a compact self-propelled aerator. Things get even more expensive when you enlist the help of a lawn care company, with aeration services ranging from $75 to $206 on average, according to Angi.
Fortunately, most people don't necessarily need a giant machine to aerate their lawn, especially if they are trying to turn a small yard into an outdoor oasis, and there are many more practical and affordable solutions out there. For example, while large machines make sense for bigger lawns since they can quickly cover a lot of ground (literally), handheld spike aerators are ideal if what you're really looking for is more control around existing landscaping, trees, or the edge of your porch, deck, or patio. And if you don't want to deal with the hassle or look of giant soil plugs all over your lawn, but still need a way to break up compact soil and increase nutrient and moisture retention, lawn aeration shoes can be a great option as well. Meanwhile, step-on or rotary aerators are more than enough if your goal is to improve a few patchy spots. Amazon has them all, and we've selected our top picks in each category under $40.
Garden Weasel Double-Sided Cultivator: $23.98
If you only have a small patch of compacted soil to deal with, consider the $23.98 Garden Weasel double-sided garden cultivator. It's the perfect tool for spike aeration — a process that uses solid tines to create holes in the soil. Unlike a core aerator, which pulls plugs of soil out of a lawn, these cultivator-style aerators are better for breaking up and loosening soil to create channels for water and nutrients. That makes this tool perfectly suited to targeted areas around trees, railroad ties, and steel edging, or other places where a larger aerator is hard to maneuver.
Over 2,200 buyers on Amazon rave about this tool, with many noting how well its teeth can penetrate even the hardest ground, and I've experienced this in my own patchy yards as well. It also worked perfectly for me when I was having trouble getting grass to grow in an area that had been covered for years with large flagstone pavers.
Working soil by hand means you can concentrate efforts exactly where they're needed to give roots a little more room to grow. The tool's three-inch alloy tines are sharp and sturdy when you're working the ground, and rinse cleanly when you're finished. Meanwhile, its compact design and non-slip grip make it easy to aerate along driveways, mailboxes, and other tight spots. The product is backed by Amazon's 30-day return guarantee as well as the manufacturer's lifetime "no hassle" warranty, but very few users reported any defects.
DenForste Lawn Aerator Shoes: $23.74
When you're looking for the best lawn aerators, it won't take long to stumble onto shoe spikes. And although it can take a minute or two to find your balance while wearing them, taking a walk while wearing a pair of the DenForste lawn aerator shoes is one of the simplest ways to create lots of little openings throughout a lightly compacted lawn. Available in small, medium, or large sizes that are regularly priced between $23 and $30, they're an ideal choice for homeowners who need an inexpensive aeration option that requires hardly any storage space.
Over 1,000 Amazon customers have given these spike shoes a five-star rating, raving about their functionality, affordability, and easy-to-use design, while the average rating sits at 4.2 stars. One reviewer summed up what many others also experienced by writing, "I recently purchased these lawn aerator shoes, and they've made a noticeable difference in my yard care routine. The fact that they come pre-assembled is a huge plus — no hassle or extra tools needed, just strap them on and start walking."
The soles of these spike shoes are made from aluminum alloy and plastic. They've even gotten high marks when used on red clay, which is notoriously thick ground and usually benefits more from core aeration. Adjustable Velcro straps come in various colors and wrap around the toe and heel of even bulky work boots, but you should measure your boot length before ordering to make sure your new pair fits perfectly.
Walensee Manual Lawn Aerator Tool: $31.56
The Walensee manual lawn aerator is Amazon's bestselling option for several good reasons. For starters, it's an extremely affordable way to spike-aerate a lot of ground in an afternoon. Constructed from heavy-duty, powder-coated iron, the step-on aerator is available with three rows of spikes for $31.56, or four rows for $39.99. The tool's cushioned T-handle, which eliminates the need for kneeling, bending, or balancing clips into the spiked foot pedal. Assembled, the design provides extra leverage during the aerating process. Detached, it makes this lawn aerator solution easier to carry and store when you're done.
Hundreds of Amazon customers gave this step-on aerator a five-star rating, with one describing it as "exactly what my grass needed while on a budget." Another added that, "It effortlessly loosens soil and thatch, allowing air, water, and fertilizer to penetrate deep into the root system. The results have been nothing short of amazing." Others attribute their own positive results to the many sharp spikes this tool offers. Several reported hitting rocks or other debris without incident, and the few who experienced broken spikes were thrilled that the tool comes with a few spare replacements. And although there's no totally foolproof way to avoid breaking a spike or two while aerating rock-hard ground, there are two tricks that can help: Before you get started, water your lawn or wait for it to rain at least an inch to soften things up. Then, use your tool across the entire area you want to aerate in one direction, before making another perpendicular pass.
Walensee Rotary Cultivator: $27.99
Does the lawn along your driveway, patio, or walkways need to be refreshed, but you dread the backbreaking job of bending over to aerate strips by hand? A rolling aerator like the Walensee rotary cultivator may be the right solution. While the $28 tool doesn't eliminate the need for some upper body strength, the adjustable design makes the aerating process much easier. The stainless steel pole can be fully extended when you want to walk behind it or shortened when aerating raised beds. An anti-slip rubber handle keeps the tool comfortable to use for long afternoons, while the rust-resistant manganese steel blades and hardened star wheels make it extremely effective.
It also has one unique feature that you won't find on a traditional motorized aerator. Behind the durable spiked tines, which loosen soil up to two inches deep, this rotary cultivator has a flexible blade capable of cutting down pesky weeds that are loosened during the aeration process. This can be extremely helpful if you're planning on aerating immediately prior to overseeding your lawn.
Although some Amazon customers don't find this tool effective on extremely hard ground, and you'll absolutely want to saturate your lawn before using it, hundreds of others report that it's highly effective and a good value for the money. "Easy to assemble and great for breaking up topsoil. The rolling tines move smoothly ... Perfect for small garden areas and quick lawn touch-ups," wrote one happy customer who left a five-star rating. Another agreed, writing, "It's narrow, but with a lot of elbow grease, it gets the job done."
How we selected these products
For this roundup, we scoured Amazon for aerators that can address compacted soil without requiring a major investment. We're already using some of them ourselves. The others needed to have hundreds of strong customer reviews to make our shortlist. From there, we favored tools that homeowners can use regardless of their experience level. We deliberately focused on completely manual options that don't require hauling a heavy machine home, renting or purchasing expensive equipment, or dealing with gas, batteries, or engine maintenance. However, we avoided manual core aerators altogether, since we've yet to find one that doesn't constantly clog up at this price point.
The author of this article has spent years bringing the overgrown acreage of their family farmhouse back to life, becoming intimately familiar with compacted soil and gardening tools. The final list of affordable aerators offers outstanding options that aren't necessarily the fastest way to aerate a giant lawn but are an easy and accessible way to effectively tackle smaller problem areas.