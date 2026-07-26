The Best Lawn Aerators Under $50

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Patchy grass, puddles that just sit there, and an overall messy lawn could happen to anyone dealing with compacted soil. But it's also a situation almost anyone can fix with the right equipment, even if they're on a tight budget. When your grass is looking worse for the wear, it may need to be aerated with a lawn aerator. By punching holes across the lawn, aerators improve air, nutrient, and water flow in the soil, helping you make your lawn healthy and green. And luckily enough, these tools are widely available at a range of price points. You could shell out for a powered tool or a bulky tow-behind mower attachment, but you'll also find quality lawn aerators for less than $50 to tackle modest yard layouts. The problem, however, is that there are a ton of options out there, and with everyone claiming to be the best, the average homeowner can get confused fast.

No need to worry, though — we've made the search simpler for you by comparing prices and ratings of different lawn aerators under $50. There is something for everyone here, from spike aerators like the Walensee Spike Lawn Aerator to DenForste Lawn Aerator Shoes and convenient walk-behind models, such as the BARAYSTUS Rotary Aerator. Now, all you really need to do is decide which aerator will work best for your lawn's size and determine when to aerate your lawn to keep it healthy and green.