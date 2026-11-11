Turn Old Prescription Bottles Into Plushies To Create Adorable Hidden Storage

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You're never too old for a teddy bear. But if you're feeling self-conscious about a cuddly companion, rest assured there are very sophisticated stuffies out there that are not only cute, but practical for grown-ups. (Yes, really.) Take it from TikTok creator Lyndsay of Needle Felt Friends. The talented crafter transformed old prescription bottles into a stuffed teddy bear, sewing around the bottle so that the bear's center can act as a bite-sized storage solution. When you see the adorable results, you'll be hard pressed not to have your own Build-A-Bear moment.

While it's common to see pill bottles transformed into DIY candle holders, vases, and canisters, a stuffed animal is an unexpected choice. However, using old fuzzy socks, a bag of Poly-Fil fiber fill stuffing, and craft accents like beads and ribbons, you can follow Lyndsay's lead to create a cute, playful statement — and a place to finally keep those hair ties and bobby pins in place (or whatever knick knacks seem to go missing around your house). This simple sewing project is an inexpensive way to add a hidden storage spot if you're looking to err on the side of mystery with your DIY storage solutions. Find an old pair of fuzzy socks, grab a needle and thread, a glue gun, and a pair of scissors to begin Frankensteining your pill bottle plushie. For the brave souls among us, you can also simply add an empty bottle to a stuffie you already have — if you're willing to cut its head off and sew it back together!