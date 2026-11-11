Turn Old Prescription Bottles Into Plushies To Create Adorable Hidden Storage
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You're never too old for a teddy bear. But if you're feeling self-conscious about a cuddly companion, rest assured there are very sophisticated stuffies out there that are not only cute, but practical for grown-ups. (Yes, really.) Take it from TikTok creator Lyndsay of Needle Felt Friends. The talented crafter transformed old prescription bottles into a stuffed teddy bear, sewing around the bottle so that the bear's center can act as a bite-sized storage solution. When you see the adorable results, you'll be hard pressed not to have your own Build-A-Bear moment.
While it's common to see pill bottles transformed into DIY candle holders, vases, and canisters, a stuffed animal is an unexpected choice. However, using old fuzzy socks, a bag of Poly-Fil fiber fill stuffing, and craft accents like beads and ribbons, you can follow Lyndsay's lead to create a cute, playful statement — and a place to finally keep those hair ties and bobby pins in place (or whatever knick knacks seem to go missing around your house). This simple sewing project is an inexpensive way to add a hidden storage spot if you're looking to err on the side of mystery with your DIY storage solutions. Find an old pair of fuzzy socks, grab a needle and thread, a glue gun, and a pair of scissors to begin Frankensteining your pill bottle plushie. For the brave souls among us, you can also simply add an empty bottle to a stuffie you already have — if you're willing to cut its head off and sew it back together!
Make a plushie with storage using a prescription bottle
The sewing process is fairly straightforward. Start by cutting your socks into pieces, utilizing the heel portion for the bottom of the pill bottle, and make sure it extends up to the top, just below the cap. Add some Poly-fil to the mix and start sewing around the perimeter, using the glue gun to adhere it to the bottle. Cut a circular piece for the cap, which will serve as the bear's head, add the stuffing, and glue accordingly. Save small pieces for the bear's arms and legs, which you'll put on at the end of the project, and don't glue beads for his eyes or nose until his silhouette is properly situated. Lyndsay adds a bowtie and a bumble bee to the bear's head for a finishing touch.
The perks are aplenty when it comes to turning prescription bottles into mini storage. You don't necessarily have to choose the teddy bear route. You can make your favorite animal in the color of your choosing — depending on the fuzzy socks in your collection — with the decorative accents, ribbons, and bows that speak to you and complement your style. For instance, if you're a cat lover and you have a pair of fluffy white socks, you can make kitty storage. If you want to reuse several prescription bottles without creating multiple plushies, you can cover the bottles in a stretchy yellow sock to create a round chick. You can then cut up a spare orange sock for its beak and feet.