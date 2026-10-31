Not Plywood: The More Affordable Material For A Custom Backyard Shed

Let's face it, you're going to be spending money on a custom shed build. Sure, you could shell out cash for a prefabricated shed from Lowe's, but a custom shed made specifically for your tools and property size is a backyard upgrade well worth the price it takes to build. Still, you want to be getting the most bang for your buck when it comes to the materials you choose. And while plywood is a common and sturdy shed-building material, oriented strand board (OSB) is a far more affordable alternative worth considering.

While they may look the same from a distance, there are many differences between OSB and plywood. Where plywood is constructed from cross-laminated sheets of solid veneer, OSB is made from a combination of cross-oriented layers of rectangular wood strands and adhesives. The result is a solid, heavy board that can be used to frame in your shed's floor, roof, and walls.

According to United Built Homes, OSB costs between 15% and 30% less than plywood. For further proof of this, all you need to do is compare the costs of the two at Home Depot. As of this writing, a 4-by-8-foot sheet of OSB sheathing runs for just under $13, while plywood of the same size costs closer to $30.