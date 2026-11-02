No More Shifting Gravel: The Simple Fix That Keeps Driveways In Place

Gravel is a stylish driveway alternative to concrete that also costs less. However, shifting stones is one downside of gravel driveways homeowners dread. Shedding light on the causes, Brad Holley, the design director at Outdoor Dynamics, tells Hunker in his exclusive interview, "The strongest force causing gravel to shift is vehicle traffic." To explain it better, he compares this phenomenon to a person sitting in a bean bag chair, "When the weight of your body sits down in that chair, all of those tiny little independent pieces of stuffing inside the bean bag want to shift in any direction possible to get out from underneath the weight pushing down on them. The same exact concept is at play in a gravel driveway."

Essentially, when an automobile moves down the same path over and over again, the gravel rocks come under high pressure (from the vehicle's tires). So, they "shift" from their original position, seeking areas with lower pressure. Though the results aren't immediate, thanks to the interlocked jagged and sharp rocks, you'll notice dips and ruts with time. "The second (and usually weaker) force causing gravel to shift on a driveway is a combination of slope and water," adds our expert. That being said, he mentions that this mostly happens if your driveway sports a steep grade (like if it's built on a hill). Even in such circumstances, the angular stones will remain in place unless "... a storm blows through the area and saturates the ground," he reasons. Since gravel's stability is directly tied to the surface it's installed upon, it'll start shifting if a heavy downpour washes away the soil and sediment it was holding onto. Either way, you can keep your driveway in place by spreading a thick layer of gravel.