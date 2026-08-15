The Cheapest Type Of Gravel For Driveways And Landscapes
Buying gravel for a driveway or landscape can be expensive, costing anywhere from $500 to $3,500 or more. The total cost depends on various factors such as the amount of gravel needed, drainage requirements, site preparation, and labor; however, the kind of gravel you choose will have the greatest impact on the project budget. If you ditch concrete and choose another stylish alternative such as gravel for a driveway or patio, go with the cheapest option to get more for your money.
Crusher run is the most affordable type of gravel for driveways and landscaping. It costs around $20 to $25 per cubic yard (or $0.40 to $2 per foot). A blend of various stones and sizes, it offers a durable option (once it compacts), but doesn't drain as well as other gravel choices. You'll need to hire an expert to install it to ensure longevity.
Alternatively, pea gravel has an average per-cubic-yard cost of $15 to $75 and a per-foot cost of $1 to $3.15. Made up of pea-sized stones, it drains well and is available in a myriad of colors. Be prepared to shell out more for colorful stones. The smooth ones also come with a higher price tag than rough pea gravel. These stones demand regular upkeep because they tend to shift around, causing ruts over time.
Other cheap gravel options for your driveways and landscapes
Caliche is another reasonable option. Its cost ranges between $20 to $250 per cubic yard (or $0.45 to $6.50 per foot). Readily available in arid regions, it's a sedimentary rock that mimics concrete when compacted with sand, silt, gravel, clay, and water. Some find it unattractive and it can't withstand heavy rainfall.
Other budget options include crushed bluestone gravel. Its cost per cubic yard is $30 to $65 (or $2.50 per square foot), making it a slightly more expensive option. But this dense sedimentary stone looks pretty — it has a bluish-gray hue, thanks to the presence of minerals, such as feldspar, mica, and quartz — and will boost your driveway or landscape's aesthetic appeal. This is why it's also a good option for your patio. Moreover, it naturally resists inclement weather, is durable, compacts well (so it can withstand heavy traffic comfortably), and drains easily. That said, it isn't readily accessible if you don't reside in or near the East Coast. And having it transported elsewhere can further drive up its cost.
Crushed limestone is a good alternative if you want something that's attractive, durable, drains well, and easily available. Besides being a solid choice for driveways and landscapes, it makes for a gorgeous patio option that won't scorch your bare feet. This makes it an ideal gravel type for hot climates, but it doesn't play nice with cold weather. It's also comparatively more expensive. To give you an idea, it costs $30 to $115 per cubic yard (or $1.50 to $2 per foot).