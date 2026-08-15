The Cheapest Type Of Gravel For Driveways And Landscapes

Buying gravel for a driveway or landscape can be expensive, costing anywhere from $500 to $3,500 or more. The total cost depends on various factors such as the amount of gravel needed, drainage requirements, site preparation, and labor; however, the kind of gravel you choose will have the greatest impact on the project budget. If you ditch concrete and choose another stylish alternative such as gravel for a driveway or patio, go with the cheapest option to get more for your money.

Crusher run is the most affordable type of gravel for driveways and landscaping. It costs around $20 to $25 per cubic yard (or $0.40 to $2 per foot). A blend of various stones and sizes, it offers a durable option (once it compacts), but doesn't drain as well as other gravel choices. You'll need to hire an expert to install it to ensure longevity.

Alternatively, pea gravel has an average per-cubic-yard cost of $15 to $75 and a per-foot cost of $1 to $3.15. Made up of pea-sized stones, it drains well and is available in a myriad of colors. Be prepared to shell out more for colorful stones. The smooth ones also come with a higher price tag than rough pea gravel. These stones demand regular upkeep because they tend to shift around, causing ruts over time.