The Gorgeous Patio Option That Won't Scorch Your Bare Feet (& It's Not Concrete Or Brick)
In the mood to host events outdoors but worried your concrete or brick patio will burn your guests' bare feet? You can bid this worry goodbye by covering your backyard surface with limestone. It's a dense, sedimentary rock mainly containing closely-packed calcium carbonate. Due to this, limestone has a comparatively-high thermal mass to other stones, which helps keep your feet protected during hot, summer months.
Wondering how this works? Well, limestone is porous by nature. So, it absorbs moisture, retains it, and lets it loose over a period of time by extracting heat from the surrounding air. This, in turn, leaves behind cool air that settles down on your limestone patio, helping you walk barefoot without the burn. Additionally, limestone reflects sunlight, which further allows it to remain cool on scorching hot days.
Moreover, the finish, color, and climate also play an important role in keeping your patio cool. For instance, if you have an open space, choose a lighter shade and go for a tumbled, brushed finish. As for the texture, choose something light or with rounded edges. However, if your patio is under a shaded area like an overhang, you can use deeper tints and honed limestone with a smooth and matte finish. Though time-consuming, reviewing these factors is important because texture and color are responsible for reducing glare (due to reflection), allowing heat convection, and ensuring a slip-resistant patio surface. And don't worry, if you've got a tiny space, you can use large limestone pavers to make your patio feel bigger.
Other advantages of using limestone for your patio
Aside from protecting your feet, well-sealed limestone is highly durable, so it can withstand outdoor activities. This trait also makes them resist cracking and chipping for years, so you won't have to keep incurring repair costs. Additionally, they aren't high-maintenance. Properly sealed limestone patios don't stain easily. The best part, though? You don't need to seal it every few months to increase the lifespan of your patio. Do it every one to three years based on your usage habits and the weather conditions. Moreover, cleaning your outdoor limestone is quite simple. Mildly rinse it with water to rid the surface of dirt and pollutants, occasionally using a dedicated, limestone-specific cleaner. No harsh chemicals (like bleach) or dedicated brushes required. You won't have to bring out your pressure washer, either.
Visually, limestone has a timeless appeal and looks elegant. It's a versatile option, as this stone is available in a variety of colors and textures. Also, while the hardness of limestone allows for it to maintain its form, it's easy to cut any size and shape, depending on your preference. Bonus advantage: Limestone is an eco-friendly choice since it occurs naturally. Better yet, if you live in a region that experiences extreme climates, a limestone patio might perform better than one made out of concrete or brick. This is because it can handle blazing sunlight and frequent freeze-thaw cycles without any issues.