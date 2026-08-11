The Gorgeous Patio Option That Won't Scorch Your Bare Feet (& It's Not Concrete Or Brick)

In the mood to host events outdoors but worried your concrete or brick patio will burn your guests' bare feet? You can bid this worry goodbye by covering your backyard surface with limestone. It's a dense, sedimentary rock mainly containing closely-packed calcium carbonate. Due to this, limestone has a comparatively-high thermal mass to other stones, which helps keep your feet protected during hot, summer months.

Wondering how this works? Well, limestone is porous by nature. So, it absorbs moisture, retains it, and lets it loose over a period of time by extracting heat from the surrounding air. This, in turn, leaves behind cool air that settles down on your limestone patio, helping you walk barefoot without the burn. Additionally, limestone reflects sunlight, which further allows it to remain cool on scorching hot days.

Moreover, the finish, color, and climate also play an important role in keeping your patio cool. For instance, if you have an open space, choose a lighter shade and go for a tumbled, brushed finish. As for the texture, choose something light or with rounded edges. However, if your patio is under a shaded area like an overhang, you can use deeper tints and honed limestone with a smooth and matte finish. Though time-consuming, reviewing these factors is important because texture and color are responsible for reducing glare (due to reflection), allowing heat convection, and ensuring a slip-resistant patio surface. And don't worry, if you've got a tiny space, you can use large limestone pavers to make your patio feel bigger.